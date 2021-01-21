Expanding the Limits of IV Site Monitoring: ivWatch Secures Four New Patents Globally

ivWatch sensors use visible and near-infrared light to measure changes in the optical properties of the tissue near a peripheral IV insertion site. ivWatch has two sensor solutions – a reusable optical sensor and a miniaturized, disposable sensor. Both sensors mitigate the effects of tissue blood volume changes, which allow patients to move freely during IV site monitoring without issuing false notifications. The new Australia Patent Number 2017245349 and Europe Patent Number 3545827 cover the ability to differentiate between patient motion and the presence of an infusate in the tissue.

In addition, Australia Patent Number 2019202806 covers the combination of adhering the fiber optic sensor to the patient's skin with a receptacle and the granting of Japanese Patent Registration Number 6791826 covers the geometry of the two sensor heads and the electronic systems.

"We are on a steadfast mission to continue innovating, and we are committed to bringing products to market that are critical in keeping us all safe from preventable harm," said Gary Warren, President and CEO of ivWatch. "As we continue to create tools that solve real problems and are not bound to a region or practice, it is our responsibility to protect and guarantee our inventions and deliver authentic and effective solutions."

In 2020, ivWatch received FDA clearance and the CE mark for its new SmartTouch Sensor and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered ivWatch's trademark for SmartTouch® in January 2021, which adds to the previous registrations for the sensor in both Canada and Japan.

ivWatch products provide hospitals, infusion centers, and other healthcare facilities with complementary sensor solutions to help improve patient safety and reduce the risks associated with IV therapy. To learn more about the company and its IV site monitoring solutions, visit www.ivWatch.com.

About ivWatch, LLC

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative IV monitoring solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch, Facebook @ivWatchLLC, and LinkedIn @ivWatch-LLC, or visit www.ivWatch.com.

SOURCE ivWatch, LLC

Related Links

www.ivwatch.com

