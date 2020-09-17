Expanding Their Existing Strategic Collaboration, GenScript ProBio Licensed Global Rights to Develop and Commercialize a SMAB Bispecific Antibody Molecule to REMD Biotherapeutics Inc.

NANJING, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16th, 2020, GenScript ProBio and REMD Biotherapeutics Inc. (REMD) announced that REMD has licensed a bispecific antibody derived from the Single-domain antibody fused to Monoclonal Ab (SMAB) platform developed by GenScript ProBio. REMD is a clinical-stage US biotechnology company committed to creating and developing innovative protein-based biologics. REMD will pay GenScript ProBio service fees, certain commercialization milestones and a specified percentage royalty based global sale revenue of the pertaining product after launch.

This is an expansion of the strategic collaboration between the parties announced on April 26, 2019 for the development of multiple novel bispecific antibody candidates. In the collaboration, GenScript ProBio allowed REMD to use its SMAB bispecific antibody platform to develop novel cancer immunotherapy drugs. GenScript ProBio will support REMD with the selection and development of bispecific antibody candidates and provide a variety of technical support and services.

"We are pleased that we, in collaboration with GenScript ProBio, have established and expanded our current product pipeline in cancer immunotherapy with a unique perspective" said Dr. Hai Yan, co-founder and CEO of REMD. "We at REMD focus on the development of innovative antibody based therapeutics. Over the years REMD has worked closely with GenScript ProBio on several novel antibody drug discovery programs to enrich our unique product pipeline. We believe the SMAB Platform provides an unmatched bispecific antibody discovery and development platform with modularity and manufacturability and we are looking forward for generating multiple SMAB based bispecific antibodies in the very near future."

"Innovation Through Collaboration is GenScript ProBio's vision. While supporting REMD in expanding its novel antibody drug pipeline and establishing a commercial presence in cancer immunotherapy, we have identified our first SMAB molecule and moved closer to our goals. This licensing will further strengthen our strategic partnership with REMD to shape the landscape of next-generation bispecific antibody immunotherapies. Supported by the outstanding developability and simpler production processes of our SMAB platform, as well as the rich antibody drug development experience and highly-coordinated team of REMD, we expect many patients to benefit from this innovative molecule soon," said Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio.

About GenScript ProBio SMAB artificially engineered Platform

Bispecific antibodies are antibodies capable of binding with two different epitopes of an antigen. Compared with mAb (monoclonal antibodies), they are proven by many studies to have better potency and improved safety. Among various bispecific antibody platforms, the SMAB platform is highly distinctive in that it creates such hybrids by fusing sdAb (single-domain antibody) to mAb, the most natural bispecific antibodies in the world that require no sequence mutation and minimum engineering. SMAB based bispecific antibody platform mitigates many problems with traditional bispecific antibody platforms, including immunogenicity risks, developability issues and mass production difficulties. It currently take only 3-5 months for SMAB screening and evaluation and 14-15 months for preclinical CMC development, which is highly efficient and produces deliverables with equivalent developability to monoclonal antibodies. In addition, the flexibility of sdAb enables SMAB to bind hidden epitopes such as enzymes and ionic pathways and allows easy engineering of multivalent molecules, thus significantly boosting its application value.

About REMD Biotherapeutics Inc.

REMD Biotherapeutics is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company founded by several well-seasoned ex-Amgen scientists with hands on experience from target validation to clinical development. Established in 2012, REMD has facilities in Camarillo, California and Beijing, China (Cosci-REMD Biotherapeutics). Their lead product candidate REMD-477, a fully human antibody to the glucagon receptor, is presently completing Phase 2 and expecting to initiate global Phase 3 trials for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. Based on glucagon receptor biology, REMD has completed preclinical Proof-of-Concept studies of the antibody for treatment of metabolic based heart failure and rare diseases associated with insulin receptor mutations. REMD's discovery research, powered by both G Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) antibody discovery and SynermAb bi-specific antibody discovery platforms, continue to leverage REMD's extensive expertise in generating and developing innovative therapeutic antibodies to treat diseases with significant unmet medical need.

SOURCE GenScript ProBio