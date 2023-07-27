Expanding Virtual Vehicle Testing into Off-road, Agricultural, Construction, Mining, and Military Applications

News provided by

Mechanical Simulation Corporation

27 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Simulation Corporation is proud to announce the release of the 2023.1 versions of its VehicleSim® software products: CarSim®, TruckSim®, BikeSim®, and SuspensionSim®.

Continue Reading
The 2023.1 release adds new steering system options in support of systems based on hydraulic control. This loader controls direction by hydraulic application of differential drive (skid steer); the wheels themselves are not steered. This model also uses the soft soil, rigid wheel model.
The 2023.1 release adds new steering system options in support of systems based on hydraulic control. This loader controls direction by hydraulic application of differential drive (skid steer); the wheels themselves are not steered. This model also uses the soft soil, rigid wheel model.

Mechanical Simulation Corporation, the global leader in vehicle dynamics simulation software, is proud to unveil the highly anticipated 2023.1 software release. Its products provide accurate and realistic predictions of real-world vehicle behavior. This new version reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and solidifies its position as the industry's leading solution for virtual vehicle testing and simulation.

This release introduces a range of cutting-edge features and enhancements, empowering engineers, and researchers to expand the scope of their development processes with the use of simulation and making it easier to optimize designs and enhance overall vehicle performance.

This release adds alternate steering methods including differential steering (skid steer) and hydrostatic articulation, found in many construction and mining vehicles. The most common skid steer vehicle is a type of forklift used in landscaping. A hydrostatically articulated vehicle can be steered using a yaw hydraulic pivot point to bend the vehicle. These features are a perfect pairing with Mechanical Simulation Corporation's soft soil tire model. This terramechanical tire model allows users to simulate soft soil conditions. The incorporation of a terramechanical tire model enables engineers to achieve unparalleled fidelity in simulation behavior, providing precise insights into vehicle dynamics in various scenarios, including complex maneuvers, diverse road surfaces, and challenging weather conditions.

With an unwavering focus on usability, accuracy, and repeatability, this release receives high marks for increasing the coverage of different types of vehicles and scenarios that can be simulated.

"Our new features greatly expand Mechanical Simulation's core capabilities and are a competitive differentiator. Engineers who develop vehicles that operate in off-road environments such as agricultural, construction, and military applications can now bring their products to market faster and safer with the help of CarSim and TruckSim," said Jeremy Miller, Head of Engineering at Mechanical Simulation Corporation.

To learn more about the 2023.1 release of CarSim and explore the full range of simulation solutions offered by Mechanical Simulation Corporation, please visit www.carsim.com.

About Mechanical Simulation Corporation
Mechanical Simulation Corporation is a globally recognized leader in the development of vehicle dynamics simulation software for engineers and researchers in the automotive, heavy-trucking, mining, military, agriculture, and motorsport industries. With a strong track record of delivering high-fidelity simulation tools, the company enables users to create accurate virtual prototypes, optimize designs, and enhance vehicle performance. The company was established in 1996, and from its Ann Arbor, Michigan headquarters provides car, truck, and motorcycle simulation packages, training, and ongoing support to more than 200 OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, hundreds of universities and government research groups, and hundreds of driving simulators. In March 2022, Mechanical Simulation Corporation became part of Applied Intuition. Applied's mission is to accelerate the world's adoption of safe and intelligent machines. Its suite of simulation, validation, and data management software makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomous systems to market. Both companies are working together to integrate their products to provide the automotive and trucking industries with a single complete solution for all their needs.

SOURCE Mechanical Simulation Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.