Expanse Debuts as a Strong Performer in Vulnerability Risk Management Report from Independent Analyst Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanse , the leader in Internet Operations Management for IT and Security, today announced that the company has been named a Strong Performer in its debut appearance in The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019 evaluation.

"Expanse monitors the communications of assets, no installation required. It enables asset discovery by continuously collecting information about all globally accessible systems on the internet. In addition, it leverages unique partnerships with internet service providers (ISPs) to monitor for risky communications involving customer assets without the need to install a sensor," wrote Forrester Wave report authors Josh Zelonis and Trevor Lyness. "It doesn't offer traditional vulnerability management capabilities, and instead looks to expand a vulnerability management team's visibility into assets the team is not aware of."

The Expanse platform consists of Expander, Behavior and Link. Expander discovers, monitors, and tracks organizations' global internet attack surface, identifying new, existing, and unknown assets, and helps reduce exposure to attackers. Expanse Behavior provides a complete, outside-in view of the behavior of a company's perimeter, its responsive assets, and their communication outside an organization. Expanse Link enables global organizations to manage their strategic suppliers by accurately identifying and managing a strategic supplier's Internet assets and risks.

"Expanse products offer an exceptional set of capabilities for identifying and monitoring clients' assets on the public internet without requiring installation or configuration of any kind," said Matt Kraning, CTO and co-founder of Expanse. "Expanse is a strong contender in delivering global-scale discovery and management capabilities to ensure companies have full visibility of all of their assets and potential attack surfaces. We believe the recognition in the Forrester Wave validates our continued commitment to protecting organizations' attack surface areas, enabling them to know exactly where an attack is coming from, and reducing future exposure to attackers."

Expanse was one of more than a dozen companies evaluated in the Forrester Wave on Vulnerability Risk Management. The report evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of top vulnerability management vendors against 14 criteria grouped into three high-level areas: current offering, strategy and market presence. The Expanse platform received the highest rating possible in the following criteria:

Digital Footprinting

Product Vision

Execution Roadmap

About Expanse

Expanse protects the world's most important organizations by discovering risks on the Internet that no one else can find. Expanse customers comprise more than 10 percent of the routable internet and rely on the Expanse platform to discover, manage, and secure their global Internet assets. Using patented collection and analysis technology, Expanse improves visibility, governance, and IT operations, reducing risk associated with Internet-connected assets and enabling a secure digital transformation. Founded in 2012, Expanse is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by more than $135M in funding. Do you Know Your Internet? Expanse does. Request a demo at www.expanse.co .

