Expanse Doubles Annual Recurring Revenue During 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanse , an enterprise software company and the leader in Internet Operations Management, has reached a major milestone by doubling annual recurring revenue (ARR) during 2019. The growth across commercial and government is driven by global organizations demanding an accurate and complete System of Record of every Internet Asset. The only way to do this is with Internet Operations Management (IOM) - a new and powerful platform for the continuous discovery, attribution, and governance of an organization's global digital assets.

"We are very excited about our 2019 results and are confident in another strong year of growth for Expanse in 2020," said Tim Junio, Co-Founder and CEO, Expanse. "Digital transformation has yielded tremendous business productivity gains and new revenue sources, but at the cost of visibility and control over modern, sprawling networks. The future of enterprise IT is in multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and zero-trust. Our customers need a common operating model for that world, and software to safely and securely transition their businesses."

"Expanse is working to define a new category with the introduction of its Internet Operations Management platform," said Eric Hanselman, Chief Analyst at 451 Research. "We see the risks associated with the Internet as an attack surface, and the benefits when organizations take proactive actions, such as Expanse, to avoid cyber risks in real time."

Expanse 2019 Growth Highlights

From securing its Series C funding to expanding its leadership board, Expanse experienced fast-paced momentum and growth that will propel the company in 2020.

The company has more than quadrupled its ARR since the beginning of 2018.

Led by TPG Growth, Expanse's Series C raised $70 million, bringing total funding to date to more than $135M . The round also welcomed investments from Arianna Huffington , Peter Thiel , Henry Kravis , Egon Durban, Taylor Glover , Sam Palmisano , as well as return investments from NEA, IVP, Founders Fund, and MSD Capital.

$70 million, bringing total funding to date to more than . The round also welcomed investments from , , , Egon Durban, , , as well as return investments from NEA, IVP, Founders Fund, and MSD Capital. The company expanded and strengthened its executive and senior advisory board with the additions of Sherry Lowe as Chief Marketing Officer, James (Sandy) Winnefeld as an advisor, and Anthony Johnson as CISO in residence.

as Chief Marketing Officer, as an advisor, and as CISO in residence. Expanse opened its Atlanta office and now has a total of 160 employees across four offices in North America .

Anticipating Customer Needs

As part of the company's continued commitment to protecting customers, Expanse launched innovative services and products.

In February, Expanse launched new capabilities for its Expander product, the Expander cloud module, which discovers and tracks all of an organization's known and unknown cloud assets and identifies risky exposures across all cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, among others.

new capabilities for its Expander product, the Expander cloud module, which discovers and tracks all of an organization's known and unknown cloud assets and identifies risky exposures across all cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, among others. In October, the company released its third product, Expanse Link, which lets global organizations manage their strategic suppliers by accurately identifying and monitoring a supplier's Internet Assets and risks. Expanse Link is now being used by Lockheed Martin to enhance the cyber posture of companies throughout Lockheed Martin's multi-tier supply chain.

its third product, Expanse Link, which lets global organizations manage their strategic suppliers by accurately identifying and monitoring a supplier's Internet Assets and risks. Expanse Link is now being by Lockheed Martin to enhance the cyber posture of companies throughout Lockheed Martin's multi-tier supply chain. Debuted the Events API and an updated version of the Splunk Technical Add-on for Expander, making it even easier for customers to understand Expanse data and take meaningful action on it within their enterprise ecosystem.

Effective Data-Driven Threat Discovery

With access to a vast amount of intelligence, Expanse used its solutions to surface and analyze known and unknown Internet threats, educating stakeholders on the breadth of today's security challenges.

In August, Expanse detected the continued use of banned Russian-based Kaspersky software within the networks of several government agencies, military contractors, and Fortune 100 companies (as reported by Forbes ).

the continued use of banned Russian-based Kaspersky software within the networks of several government agencies, military contractors, and Fortune 100 companies (as ). In partnership with 451 Research, Expanse unveiled new research showing that 53.4 percent of Fortune 500 companies had at least one instance of Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) exposure on their networks in a studied two-week period.

Awards and Recognitions

Expander won Best of Interop 2019 Awards in the "Cloud" and "Security" categories.

Best of Interop 2019 Awards in the "Cloud" and "Security" categories. Expanse was named a Strong Performer in its debut appearance in The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019 evaluation.

a Strong Performer in its debut appearance in The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019 evaluation. Expanse was named to the 50 San Francisco Tech Companies You Should Know in 2020 by BuiltInSF and to Business Insider's list of 47 enterprise startups to bet your career on in 2020 .

About Expanse

Expanse is an enterprise software company and the leader in Internet Operations Management. We build a System of Record of all Internet Assets for the world's largest organizations. Expanse customers comprise more than 10 percent of the routable Internet and rely on the Expanse Internet Operations Management Platform to discover, manage, and secure their global Internet Assets. Using patented data collection, processing, and analysis technology, Expanse improves visibility, governance, and IT operations, reducing risk associated with Internet Assets and enabling a secure digital transformation. Founded in 2012, Expanse is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by more than $135M in funding. Do you Know Your Internet? Expanse does. Request a demo at www.expanse.co.

