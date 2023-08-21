Expanse Medical Welcomes Shlomi Nachman to Board of Directors

News provided by

Expanse Medical

21 Aug, 2023, 09:01 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanse Medical, the innovative medical device incubator founded by Eitan Konstantino with focus on global innovations, proudly announces the addition of Shlomi Nachman to its Board of Directors and the Board of its spinoff, Expanse ICE. Mr. Nachman's distinguished career includes his recent tenure as Johnson & Johnson Company Group Chairman of Cardiovascular & Specialty Solutions and Vision.

As a hub for worldwide medical advancements, Expanse Medical has unwavering commitment to introducing next-generation medical solutions. In tandem with its partner, Genesis Medtech, the incubator remains at the cutting edge of the medical device landscape.

Eitan Konstantino, founder of Expanse Medical, conveyed his excitement, stating, "Our vision has always been to identify and nurture global medical innovations. With Shlomi joining our Board, we are fortifying our pledge. His unmatched experience will undoubtedly push us further in our global pursuits."

Shlomi Nachman commented on his new role, "Innovation knows no boundaries, and I'm delighted to join an organization like Expanse Medical that's dedicated to seeking and promoting advancements from all corners of the world."

Warren Wang, CEO of Genesis Medtech, added, "Our partnership with Expanse Medical is underpinned by a shared dedication to global excellence. The addition of Shlomi reiterates our confidence in the transformative potential of our collaboration."

Expanse Medical looks forward to the wealth of knowledge, expertise, and leadership Mr. Nachman will bring to the board.

About Expanse Medical:
Expanse Medical is a leading medical device hub founded by Eitan Konstantino. With a vision to disrupt the status quo, Expanse collaborates with industry leaders, clinicians, and academic researchers to identify and nurture cutting-edge medical technologies for global markets.

SOURCE Expanse Medical

