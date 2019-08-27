Expanse Welcomes Retired US Navy Admiral James "Sandy" Winnefeld to its Advisory Board

Winnefeld joins the Expanse advisory board after serving as the ninth Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the United States' number two ranking military officer. Among the many commendations in his career, Winnefeld was awarded the Distinguished Defense Service medal, which is the highest non-combat award given in the U.S. military. He is a frequently published author, co-founder of a nonprofit that battles the U.S. opioid epidemic , and a director or advisory board member for several companies including Raytheon.

"Sandy is an incredibly accomplished leader who brings extensive national security and business acumen to Expanse," said Tim Junio, CEO and Co-Founder, Expanse. "Keeping our government agencies and military services safe from security risks is necessary to preserve the United States' position in the world and the freedoms we enjoy. Sandy's strategic mind and extensive advanced technology expertise will be tremendous assets as we execute on an ambitious innovation plan."

"I have seen warfare and military preparedness evolve exponentially over my career and while the U.S. still operates from a position of great strength, the military needs to be more innovative to address the growing threat of cyber warfare and digital attacks from rogue states and criminals," said Winnefeld. "I am excited to join the Expanse advisory board because I strongly believe in the company's ability to help the government identify open security risks and help the country stay as secure as possible in today's always-connected environment."

Winnefeld brings more than 40 years of government and military experience from his time in the U.S. Navy. He began his naval service as a fighter pilot, flying the F-14 Tomcat during several deployments to the Western Pacific and Arabian Gulf regions, and serving as an instructor at the Navy Fighter Weapons School, also known as TOPGUN. After fighter squadron command, Winnefeld graduated from the Navy's Nuclear Power School and subsequently commanded the USS Cleveland (LPD-7) and the USS Enterprise (CVN-65). He also led the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group while supporting operations in support of troops in Iraq. He would later command NATO Joint Command Lisbon, Striking and Support Forces NATO, and the United States Sixth Fleet. After serving as the Joint Staff Director of Strategic Plans and Policy, he assumed command of United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Winnefeld is an alumnus of and currently lectures at Georgia Tech, just down the street from Expanse's new Atlanta office and a growing center of engineering expertise for the company.

In April, Expanse raised $70 million in Series C funding led by TPG Growth. Since its 2016 product launch, several government organizations have begun using Expanse's services, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and the Departments of Defense, Energy, and State.

