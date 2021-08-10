Expansion Heats up for BetterVet Mobile Vet Care with Launches in Austin and Palm Beach

Founded by industry-pioneer Bruce Herzfelder, along with former president of the AVMA, Dr. John de Jong, BetterVet is a first of its kind, family owned veterinary business that provides comprehensive mobile care to pets across the nation. At their core, BetterVet provides an elevated vetcare experience by meeting the pet in the comfort of home while saving pet-parents the hassle of hauling their anxious pet to the vet. Furthermore, they utilize a mobile app and website to provide painless appointment scheduling, virtual vet visits, access to medical records and certificates, and an online pharmacy, all packaged within their platform.

BetterVet's unique approach to veterinary medicine promotes a better vet care experience for everyone involved. Every BetterVet veterinarian is Fear Free® Certified as a badge of their commitment to minimizing anxiety and stress for families and their loyal companions.

In hopes of delivering the best veterinary care to her loyal patients, Dr. Lyndsey Kingsley of My Pet's MVP in Austin, Texas, is excited for the opportunity to merge with BetterVet. She remarks that, "As a local vet, the ability to leverage BetterVet's platform is going to be instrumental in helping me provide an even better veterinary experience and allow me to focus on delivering the highest quality care around." Dr. Kingsley will be servicing the dogs, cats, and exotic animals of the greater Austin region, including Travis County, Williamson County, and surrounding areas.

Partnering with seasoned vet Dr. Joseph Palmeri will allow BetterVet to offer their premium mobile veterinary services to communities across Florida's Palm Beach County. Dr. Palmeri sees their aligned visions of an empowered client experience as key to him joining the BetterVet family: "Having worked in the industry for over 30 years, I have been fortunate to make an impact on so many clients by taking care of their pets like/as if they were my own family. But with BetterVet's mission, values, and a culture of innovation, I am confident that BetterVet will allow me to further elevate the veterinary experience for both pets and pet parents." Dr. Tiffany Cruz echoed the same excitement for the opportunity to be at the heart of a transformation in the industry with home visits and a seamless mobile platform for her patients in the beautiful state of Florida.

BetterVet is excited to continue its nationwide expansion through these formative partnerships. To acknowledge this feat, BetterVet will be offering customers a free first video consultation if booked between August 10, 2021 and September 10, 2021. Also, new clients can use the promo code AUSTIN95 or PALMBEACH95 to receive a $95 discount off of an in-home appointment in their respective city. To book an appointment, either download BetterVet's convenient mobile app, or visit BetterVet's Appointment page via bettervet.com .

About BetterVet

Founded in July, 2020, BetterVet is a truly mobile veterinary service delivering an easy and hassle-free healthcare experience for pets, pet parents and vet care providers. From telemedicine to in-home visits, BetterVet provides all the expert veterinary services you find in a brick-and-mortar practice but in the comfort of your own home, without the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience. BetterVet is currently available in the Greater Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Denver, Austin, Palm Beach and Broward areas, and will be launching soon in more cities across the US. To learn more about BetterVet and to experience better vet care in just a few taps, visit www.bettervet.com , or download the app on any mobile device.

SOURCE: BetterVet

Related Links

https://www.bettervet.com

SOURCE BetterVet

Related Links

www.bettervet.com

