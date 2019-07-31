Expansion in Egypt: New Steigenberger Hotel El Lessan Opens in Ras El Bar on the Mediterranean Coast

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Hospitality has continued the "Evolution Steigenberger" by opening a further hotel in Egypt at the end of July. The new Steigenberger Hotel El Lessan will operate under the Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts brand. It is located in the North of the country, in the popular holiday destination of Ras el Bar, and provides a truly stunning setting right at the point where the Nile Delta flows into the Mediterranean. The hotel offers 153 rooms, including 15 suites. All rooms feature a balcony with Nile and sea view. The Steigenberger El Lessan extends over a total area of 4,200 square metres. Facilities include a main restaurant, the Sea Lobby Bar, four fully equipped conference rooms, including two large ballrooms, a gym area and a large outdoor pool with a pool bar. Plans are also in place to open a roof deck restaurant with a great view of the Nile and the Mediterranean Sea.

The new Steigenberger Hotel El Lessan is aimed at the upper end of the market. "Egypt is one of our most important and strongest growth markets," said Thomas Willms, CEO, Deutsche Hospitality, the umbrella brand of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts. "The Steigenberger Hotel El Lessan is the first luxury hotel to be launched in the region. We have achieved a further expansion of our local presence and have also been able to bring about a significant enhancement in the relevance of the Steigenberger brand."

The Egypt-born hotelier Hisham Mohamed Saied has been appointed as General Manager. Mr. Saied can look back on 15 years of experience in hotel management. He has held various leadership positions in the Jaz Hotel Group during this period and has at times been in charge of up to 1,000 guest rooms and as many as 850 members of staff. Mr. Saied and his team aim to set new benchmarks in the region by offering perfect service and working to international standards.

Current press information is available in our press portal.

Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts is a Deutsche Hospitality brand. It represents the epitome of luxury and perfect hospitality. Visitors can choose from historic hotels rich in tradition, lively city residences and health and beauty oases at the very heart of nature. The portfolio includes 60 hotels in eleven countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. Deutsche Hospitality operates four further brands. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto "MAXXimize your stay". Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. IntercityHotel offers 40 upper modern upper mid-scale urban hotels, all of which are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports, whilst Zleep Hotels provide quality and design at an affordable price in Denmark and Sweden.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

www.deutschehospitality.com/en

www.steigenberger.com/en | www.maxxhotel.com/en | www.jaz-hotel.com/en

www.intercityhotel.com/en | https://www.zleep.com/en/

Press contact:

Deutsche Hospitality | Lyoner Straße 25 | 60528 Frankfurt am Main

Sven Hirschler | Tel: +49-69-66564-422

E-mail: sven.hirschler@deutschehospitality.com

SOURCE Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

https://www.deutschehospitality.com/en

