Expansion of 5G Infrastructure across Various Regions to Boost Growth Opportunities in Fiber Optic Connectors Market, Notes Study by TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Growth Summary

The fiber optic connectors market is expected to observe steady growth during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The use of fiber optic connectors across a large number of end-use industries will propel the growth of the global market.

Advantages of fiber optic connectors such as longer reach and high bandwidth connectivity are projected to have a profound impact on the growth structure of the market. Furthermore, the high preference in the telecommunication sector and data centers is anticipated to accelerate the growth prospects of the fiber optic connectors market.

Fiber optic connectors are flexible devices that are designed to connect two or more fiber cables. SN connectors, standard connectors, lucent connectors, MXC connectors, etc. are some types of fiber optic connectors considered in this study. The need for improved connectivity in both residential and commercial segments will present a wide range of growth opportunities for the fiber optic connectors market.

The use of connected devices to collect real-time health data and provide treatment accordingly will propel their demand in the healthcare sector. Thus, the growing use of connected devices in the healthcare sector is expected to drive the fiber optic connectors market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a detailed analysis on diverse factors associated with the growth of the fiber optic connectors market. The experts at TMR expect the global market for fiber optic connectors to expand at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The fiber optic connectors market is expected to cross US$ 5.7 Bn by 2025.

Industrialization is increasing in numerous regions around the world. With the emergence of Industry 4.0, industrial automation is also expanding at a rapid pace. This factor would serve as a profitable growth generator for the fiber optic connectors market. Manufacturers are offering customized fiber solutions for the growing end-use industry landscape. Research and development activities are also gaining traction, which will further strengthen the growth trajectory of the fiber optic connectors market.

Key Findings of Report

5G Network Presents Growth Opportunities to Fiber Optic Connectors Market

The advent of the 5G network will have a positive impact on the growth of the fiber optic connectors market. High Internet speed is required in various sectors. Many countries are also in the process of 5G network infrastructure implementation. Telecom leaders are relying on fiber optic cables to fulfill the extensive demand for 5G connectivity. All these factors are projected to fuel the growth of the fiber optic connectors market.

Remote Work from Home Drives Deployment of FTTH Communication Networks

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in work-from-home (WFH) due to the stay-at-home orders enforced by numerous countries. This aspect has boosted the installation of home broadband connections. Furthermore, due to the evolving nature of the novel coronavirus and with more companies preferring remote work for longer periods, the demand for home broadband connections is increasing. Hence, the need for FTTH communication network is leading to exponential growth of the fiber optic connectors market.

Regional Landscape of Fiber Optic Connectors Market

The Asia Pacific fiber optic connectors market is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.83%during the forecast period of 2020-2025, due to the presence of key players manufacturing fiber optic connectors across the region

fiber optic connectors market is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.83%during the forecast period of 2020-2025, due to the presence of key players manufacturing fiber optic connectors across the region Rise in telecommunication applications across the U.S. and need for high speed data transmission across North America is expected to propel the fiber optic connectors market in the region

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market – Segmentation

By Type

LC (Lucent Connectors)

SC (Standard Connectors)

CS Connectors

SN Connectors

MPO/MTP (Multiple-fiber Push-on/Pull-off) Connectors

ST (Straight Tip) Connectors

MXC Connectors

Others

By Application

Telecom Industry

Data Centers

DWDM Systems

Lasers

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

