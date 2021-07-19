Expansion of Jackson Healthcare's "LoveLifts Village" Nonprofit Community Continues With Addition of Three New Tenants

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that three nonprofit organizations – Kids Alive International, His Soul Sanctuary and 4Streams Partners – have become the newest tenants to select LoveLifts℠ Village as their nonprofit headquarters.

Launched in 2019, LoveLifts Village, located on the campus of Jackson Healthcare's Alpharetta, Georgia headquarters, provides co-working and dedicated office space with flexible lease terms for local nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits based in LoveLifts Village are part of Jackson Healthcare's secure campus and have access to its state-of-the-art amenities. In this environment, they can advance their missions of serving others in a space that fosters collaboration and community with other mission-driven organizations.

"The nonprofit tenants at LoveLifts Village work diligently to make a positive difference for others in our community, and in many cases, in communities across the globe," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "We are delighted to welcome Kids Alive International, His Soul Sanctuary and 4Streams Partners to the LoveLifts Village community and are pleased that we're able to offer an environment designed to help them focus on their important missions."

Kids Alive International, a faith-based ministry committed to providing physical and spiritual care for orphaned and abandoned children worldwide, is led by President Corbey Dukes. Currently serving more than 4,500 children across a dozen countries, including Guatemala, Haiti, Kenya and Lebanon, Kids Alive International focuses on at-risk children and those who have experienced abuse and exploitation. The organization works to strengthen families through family-based care, therapy and legal services – and provides children with education, medical care, nutrition, and other essential needs. "We love being part of LoveLifts Village," noted Dukes. "We want to be able to focus on what we do, which in our case is working with children and supporting our staff around the globe. Worrying about building maintenance can be a distraction, one that we don't have to worry about as part of LoveLifts Village. Here, we have an excellent facility with conference rooms, breakrooms, security, and a hassle-free way to focus on our mission. It's been a huge blessing to us."

His Soul Sanctuary, founded and led by Jacqueline Merrill, is devoted to building brighter futures for young people who have aged out of the foster care system. Through a holistic approach, His Soul Sanctuary provides life and leadership skills training, safe housing opportunities and spiritual guidance to help former foster youth lead successful lives – and ultimately strives to reduce homelessness, poverty, and incarceration among the at-risk group. "One of the positives of working at LoveLifts Village is collaboration," explained Merrill. "We're in a facility with a lot of organizations that function with the same mindset we do, and many of us are working towards improving the lives of foster children, health or education in some way. If you want to grow and help the community, this is the type of place that you want to be."

4Streams Partners helps men discover their unique purpose and improve their lives through faith and fellowship. Founded and led by Buz Mayo, 4Streams Partners offers weekly discussions, weekend retreats, roundtable events and small group coaching sessions to men who wish to study Christian teachings, build friendships, and enjoy a sense of community outside of a church setting. Now in its 12th year, the organization has provided spiritual guidance for hundreds of men and collaborates with ministries across the country. "LoveLifts Village is a very unique and wonderful place. I don't know of anything else like it," shared Mayo. "We're able to use collaboration space and benefit from fabulous amenities and a secure campus, which we would not otherwise have access to. We also network with other nonprofits. It would be easy for any organization to be very happy here."

LoveLifts Village is an extension of Jackson Healthcare's LoveLifts community impact platform, which is built on four pillars: people, programming, partnerships and philanthropy. This unique environment serves as a multiplier to support the efforts and good works of the not-for-profit world.

