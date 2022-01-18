Expansion of Meat Packing Industry to Help Coated Casing Market to Reach US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coated casing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The use of collagen casings is increasing in sausages, owing to their ability to retain the tenderness and cooking characteristics same as that of natural casings. Moreover, rise in demand for sausages in the HoReCa (hotel, restaurants, and cafe) industry is resulting in expansion of the meat packaging industry, which, in turn, is creating revenue-generating opportunities in the global coated casing market.

In coated casings, different herbs and spices such as garlic & onion, hot paprika & chilli, lemon pepper, and curry are used. Owing to this factor, these casings offer appealing aroma and taste to meat as well as other vegetarian food products.

The market is expected to gain lucrative business prospects in Europe, owing to rise in the demand for several food products, such as sausages, in this region. Furthermore, increase in inclination among regional populace to buy products that have see-through or transparent packaging is generating growth avenues in the Europe market.

Coated Casing Market: Key Findings

With rise in demand among end users for bespoke products, players in the coated casing market are offering customized mixture of herbs and spices in casings as per the need of their customers. These initiatives are creating ample business opportunities in the coated casing industry.

Plastic casings and woven reinforced casings are gaining traction, owing to their varied advantages, including their ability to transfer flavor, smoke, and color precisely with multilayer and monolayer structural packaging. Thus, rise in the use of these products is estimated to create substantial avenues in the global coated casing market during the forecast period.

Adoption of coated casings is increasing among different end users, including food manufacturing companies, owing to the ability of these casings to decrease the sodium levels. Furthermore, these products are available in varied formats, including sheets, rolls, sleeves, and cut pieces.

Manufacturers are increasing investments

in researches focused on providing collagen casings that offer superior level of strength, flexibility, and uniformity. Besides, the popularity of collagen casings is increasing among end users, as they offer several advantages over natural casings such as uniform size or no weak spots.

Coated Casing Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in use of see-through packaging technique in the meat industry is estimated to drive the sales of coated casings in the upcoming years

Demand for coated casings is projected to increase due to rising inclination among customers toward the consumption of frozen food products

Increase in use of mobile shopping app amid the COVID-19 pandemic is bolstering the coated casing industry globally

Surge in use of coated casings in professional & home kitchens and processing facilities

in order to cook, marinate, or cold transfer various meat items is propelling market expansion

Coated Casing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Viscofan Group

Kalle GmbH

Viskase Companies, Inc

World Pac International AG

Nomax Trading Ltd

FRUTAROM Savory

Solutions Austria GmbH

Planet Pack

Coated Casing Market Segmentation

Coating Type

Woven Reinforced Casings

Non-woven Fabric Coated

Viscose Casing

Plastic Casings

Individual Casings



Shared Casings

Product Type

Spice Sheets

Spice Shirred/Roll Casings

Spice Cut Pieces

Spice Sleeves

Application

Dry Sausage

Smoked Pork and Ham

Fish

Cooked Food/Ham

Vegetarian Products

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa

