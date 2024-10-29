Expansion of New York Presence for Marshall & Stevens

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall & Stevens, Incorporated ("Marshall & Stevens"), a premier independent valuation advisory, litigation support, and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Equitable Value, LLC ("Equitable Value"). Founded in 2017, Equitable Value is the seventh respected valuation advisory and litigation support company acquired by Marshall & Stevens since 2023.

"The focus on people, service, excellence, and growth by Equitable Value is a great fit for Marshall & Stevens …" - Mark Santarsiero Post this New York City Public Library entrance

Equitable Value is sought after for independent valuations of businesses and intangible assets, matrimonial accounting, economic damages calculations, and expert witness testimony. Clients engage Equitable Value to assist with divorce and business litigation matters, gift and estate tax reporting, as well as transaction consulting.

"Like Marshall & Stevens, Equitable Value has experienced great growth the past several years," said Scott DeMarco, MBA, CBA, CVA, CDFA, CPVA, founder of Equitable Value. "By joining Marshall & Stevens, we are partnering with like-minded professionals and offering a greater diversity of services to our clients: real estate and equipment valuation, transfer pricing and quality of earnings studies, Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, and investment banking. Our team will be able to consult and share resources with the deep bench of financial valuation and litigation support professionals at Marshall & Stevens."

"Scott built an impressive firm over a short period of time," said Mark Santarsiero, President and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. "The focus on people, service, excellence, and growth by Equitable Value is a great fit for Marshall & Stevens. We look forward to adding their divorce services, litigation support, and financial valuation specialists to our existing New York team and to Marshall & Stevens as a whole."

MARSHALL & STEVENS

Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens works with public and private companies, investors, and trusted advisors to assist with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and financings, financial reporting, tax planning and reporting, as well as matters of dispute, insurance, and compliance.

Marshall & Stevens is relied upon to provide Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, and independent opinions of value of businesses, equity and debt instruments, as well as intangible and tangible assets including real estate.

The litigation specialists at Marshall Stevens perform investigative accounting, valuation, damages calculations, consulting, and expert witness services for parties requiring assistance with bankruptcy, restructuring, and receivership, as well as divorce, family law, regulatory, and business disputes.

Since 2023, Marshall & Stevens has acquired Reliant Business Valuation and Reliant Equipment Appraisal, Rocky Mountain Advisory, Lone Peak Valuation Group, Value Consulting Group, ValueScope, Acuity Advisors, and now Equitable Value.

For more information about Marshall & Stevens, visit marshall-stevens.com .

Marshall & Stevens Contact

Ralph Consola

Principal & Practice Leader

213.612.8000

[email protected]

Equitable Value Contact

Scott DeMarco

Managing Director

800.601.0635

[email protected]

SOURCE Marshall & Stevens