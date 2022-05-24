Expansion of Paperboard and Packaging Sector to Boost the Paraffin Market at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Paraffin Market Development & SWOT Analysis | Forecast Up to 2032, Leading market participants: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sasol, LANXESS, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and ENEOS Corporation

NEWARK, Del., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paraffin market is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 9.4 Billion by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.4%. The market valued US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. The industry is anticipated to garner US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. The growth of the market can be attributed to the expansion of key end use industries, such as the paperboard and packaging sector, and personal beauty care, among others.

Demand from the food industry for surface protection is projected to be another factor driving the industry growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, expanding candle industry is predicted to propel the market. Yankee Candle Company launched a Sunday Brunch Candle collection. The candle was launched in various fragrances such as; vanilla, honey lavender, and others. Such initiatives are anticipated to boost the demand for Paraffin and propel the industry growth in the forecast period.

In addition, rising demand for personal care products, principally in developing countries, like India, South Korea, and others are predicted to drive the market in the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the surging number of working women are other important factors contributing to the surged demand for paraffin in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Global Paraffin Market:

The paraffin wax segment to expand at a growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period

Paper board and packaging to record a CAGR of 4.1% in the assessment period

Market in the U.S to hold a value of US$ 3.2 Billion by 2032

by 2032 Chinese market to record a CAGR of 4% by 2032

Market in Japan to secure a market value of US$ 600 Million

to secure a market value of Market in South Korea to hold a revenue of US$ 300 Million by 2032

"Rapid growth of personal and beauty care sector, owing to the increasing disposable income and swift development of paper board and packaging industry is expected to play a significant role in driving the global market for paraffin in the forecast period."

Leading Companies Profiled in Paraffins Market are

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Sasol,

LANXESS,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and

ENEOS Corporation.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global paraffin market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sasol, LANXESS, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and ENEOS Corporation. Recent key developments in the market are as follows:

In March 2022 , Sasol, the South African Energy, and Chemical Company sold its German subsidiary Sasol Wax to AWAX s.p.a. The firm is an international group specializing in providing wax products. The enterprise with two manufacturing units in the U.K and Austria will function under the name Hywax GmbH from w.e.f March 1, 2022 .

, Sasol, the South African Energy, and Chemical Company sold its German subsidiary Sasol Wax to AWAX s.p.a. The firm is an international group specializing in providing wax products. The enterprise with two manufacturing units in the U.K and will function under the name Hywax GmbH from w.e.f . In August 2021 , LANXESS acquired Emerald Kalama Chemical for US$ 1.04 Billion . The specialty chemicals enterprise, LANXESS accomplished the second-largest history with the takeover of Emerald Kalama Chemical.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Paraffins Market

Paraffins Market by Type:

Paraffin Wax

Liquid Paraffins

Kerosene Paraffins

Petroleum Jelly Paraffins

Paraffins Market by Application:

Paraffins in Cosmetics and Personal Care

Paraffins in Paperboard and Packaging

Paraffins in Fuel

Paraffins in Rubber

Paraffins in Lubricants

Paraffins in Other Applications

Paraffins Market by Region:

North America Paraffins Market

Europe Paraffins Market

Asia Pacific Paraffins Market

Middle East and Africa Paraffins Market

and Africa Paraffins Market Latin America Paraffins Market

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global paraffin market, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (paraffin wax, liquid paraffin, kerosene, petroleum jelly) and application (cosmetics and personal care, paperboard and packaging, fuel, rubber, lubricants, other applications), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa)

SOURCE Future Market Insights