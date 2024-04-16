Expansion of Premier Private School Elevates the Educational Landscape of Orange County

Fairmont North Tustin's New Facilities, Including a State-of-the-Art STEAM Lab, Open Doors to More Students and Elevated Learning Experiences

NORTH TUSTIN, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont North Tustin has long been recognized for its exceptional academic outcomes, including its students achieving some of the highest test scores in Orange County, as well as for the emphasis the school places on students' social and emotional well-being. Its well-earned reputation of excellence has led to high demand for a Fairmont education in the surrounding community, which has resulted in long "waitlists," year after year. But those waitlists are about to be a thing of the past. The school recently broke ground on an expansion project that will set the stage for a new era of innovation and growth.

Artist rendering of the newly acquired 1.5 acre parcel that will be developed and the 7,500 square feet of structures that will retrofitted. The campus enhancements include a performing arts wing that will also function as a multi-purpose room, a state-of-the-art STEAM lab, and a digital media lab/library.

"This isn't just an expansion of our physical space; it's an expansion of our potential," said Head of School, Dr. Jennifer Maan. "By enlarging our campus and introducing new facilities and programs, we're further enhancing our dynamic and versatile learning environment. This development will allow us to accommodate more students while simultaneously elevating the quality and breadth of education we offer."

Plans for the preschool - 8th grade campus include developing and retrofitting a 1.5 acre parcel along with the 7,500 square feet of structures the school recently acquired, adding a state-of-the-art STEAM lab, a new library/media center, an enhanced assembly hall/theater, and additional classrooms and playground facilities. Construction is set to be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

This expansion was a long time coming. Opened in 1998 as the fourth of Fairmont Schools ' five Orange County campuses, it didn't take long before North Tustin was bursting at the seams. The small campus footprint constrained the school from keeping up with the demand for a Fairmont education. When Fairmont had the opportunity to secure the adjacent property, plans for expansion were able to move forward.

For North Tustin parent Russ Tanner, this is a very welcome development. "I have four children who have attended Fairmont North Tustin – the youngest of whom is currently here," said Tanner. "I'm excited about the opportunities this will provide for both her and her friends who have been waitlisted, particularly with the new STEAM lab."

Fairmont partnered with SmartLab HQ to create an all-encompassing STEAM educational space that synergizes everything from the physical classroom setup to the teaching materials and assessment methods. This cohesive system will foster an interactive, project-oriented learning model that seamlessly integrates the STEAM disciplines of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. The lab is being designed to offer tailored learning experiences, empowering students to shape their learning in ways that align with their unique interests and capabilities. A "layered" curriculum will enable age-appropriate experiences for primary (grades K-2), elementary (3-5), and middle school (6-8) students. The lab will also feature a number of cutting-edge enhancements, including a mobile solution that will allow students to film, edit, and share live and produced video content, and a milling collection that will enable them to cut, engrave, and design 2D and 3D products.

This is the first major expansion for the Fairmont family of schools since the purchase of its San Juan Capistrano campus in 2020. Fairmont also has two campuses in Anaheim – Historic Anaheim (P-8) and Fairmont Preparatory Academy (9-12), and one in Anaheim Hills (P-8). It is Orange County's oldest and largest secular, co-educational preschool-12th grade private school group.

"We're embarking on an exciting journey with this expansion," said Dr. Maan. "It opens up a world of new possibilities for our students, creating a future that is bright and full of promise."

Fairmont is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year at Fairmont North Tustin and its other four campuses. Contact 714-234-2771 or email [email protected] for more information.

