Expansion of Terminal B of Punta Cana International Airport starts operations

The new expansion will allow to mobilize of 4 million passengers per year.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expansion of Terminal B of the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) began operations last Friday, June 30, welcoming 189 passengers aboard of American Airlines flight 2925 from Charlotte, United States.

During its first 5 days of opening, has received 60 flights and mobilized 17,923 passengers, operating initially with airlines from North America and with plans to expand to connectivity routes in Latin America and Europe.

"The expansion of Terminal B is one of our most anticipated expansion projects this year, being an example in the aeronautical world, as there are few terminals in Latin America with this infrastructure design. Its quality can be compared to any airport in the world. We project that, with this addition, the airport will exceed 11 million passengers annually," said Frank Elías Rainieri, CEO of Grupo Puntacana.

The expansion of Terminal B of the Punta Cana International Airport has an investment of more than USD$90 million, and will allow the airport to handle 5,000 passengers per hour and 4 million passengers per year. This project has nearly 35 thousand m², seven boarding gates and seven air bridges. The expansion was developed by Dominican architects and engineers.

"As a company we work to offer unique experiences at our facilities. We hope our visitors will enjoy this terminal. We have great expectations with this extension, which raises the standards of our airport to an international level, because we believe in things such as service, innovation and imagination," Rainieri said.

Terminal B is one of the most modern airport terminals in the region, with signature amenities and services such as a VIP Lounge with a swimming pool and an impressive view of the runway, Fast Track service and a modern food truck area with a wide gastronomic variety.

It also has flight self-registration kiosks, migration with e-gates, 10 state-of-the-art body scanners, 8 tomographic machines and 4 automated machines, making it one of the most modern in terms of equipment in Latin America.

