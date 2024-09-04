Expansive ® Grows Chicago Presence with the Opening of their Seventh Flexible Workspace Location at the Pru Building

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansive®, a leader in flexible workspace solutions, is proud to announce its latest expansion in Chicago in partnership with Riverside Investments and Wanxiang Real Estate Group in the iconic Pru building, formerly known as Prudential Plaza. This marks Expansive's seventh location in the Windy City , a testament to the growing demand for flexible workspace in Chicago's bustling business district.

Expansive will operate the 35th floor of Tower #2, a space previously occupied by Regus, and which is undergoing a comprehensive renovation prior to re-opening, transforming it into a state-of-the-art flexible workspace designed to meet the evolving needs of today's professionals. With a focus on creating an environment that fosters productivity, collaboration, and innovation, the space will offer a range of workspace solutions including private offices, coworking, and on-demand meeting rooms and day offices.

The expansion is being rolled out in direct partnership with the building's owners as a part of Expansive's workspace management platform . This partnership highlights a shared vision to enhance the building's offerings and create a vibrant business hub in the heart of Chicago's lakeshore east neighborhood.

"Our expansion into the Pru building represents a significant milestone for Expansive as we continue to grow in partnership with institutional office owners," said Bill Bennett, CEO of Expansive. "We are thrilled to bring this modern workspace to life, providing businesses with a dynamic environment that supports their growth and success."

A landmark in Chicago's skyline, Pru is located at the edge of Grant Park, and offers panoramic views of many of Chicago's most distinguished landmarks and cultural attractions — including Millennium Park, Cloud Gate, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Its central location offers excellent access to transportation, dining, and cultural amenities, making it a prime choice for professionals seeking a convenient and prestigious business address. The building also offers unrivaled Class A building amenities including a 7,000 SF rooftop terrace, 12,000 SF on-site health club, 24-hour security, electric shuttle service to Union, Ogilvie & LaSalle Street stations, multiple onsite food and beverage options, 300 capacity conference center, 23,000 SF tenant lounge, and more!

Expansive's 35th floor location will be completed and ready for occupancy in early September, with an official grand opening celebration slated for October 1st from 3-6PM.

Interested in learning more about this location's workspace options? Visit expansive.com or contact us at 877.301.6217 .

About Expansive

Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive. The nation's premier owner-operator of flexible solutions, with over 3.5 million square feet of workspace. Expansive's workspace strategists help individuals and enterprise clients find comfortable, convenient, and affordable office and event solutions for teams of all sizes. Visit one of our 40+ locations across 30+ U.S. cities and start thriving today!

