Expansive Announces First Atlanta, GA Location at 121 Perimeter Center West Through Partnership with Hudgens Company

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansive®, a leader in the flexible workspace industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Atlanta location at 121 Perimeter Center West in partnership with Hudgens Company. The new 25,000 SF location marks Expansive's official entry into the Atlanta market and further expands its footprint in the Southeast.

Located in the heart of Perimeter Center, this location delivers move-in ready Private Offices , Team Suites , Meeting Rooms , and flexible workspace solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today's professionals and enterprise teams. The partnership represents a strategic repositioning of the building's flexible workspace offering, and enables the property to enhance the building's amenity offering while driving occupancy and long-term asset value.

"Atlanta represents a strategic growth market for Expansive, and we're excited to enter the city alongside Hudgens Company," said Bill Bennett, CEO at Expansive. "Our owner-operator model allows us to move quickly, invest thoughtfully, and create workspace solutions that align with both tenant demand and landlord objectives."

Bruce Williams, Executive VP of Hudgens, noted "We are pleased to partner with Expansive as we elevate our workspace offering at 121 Perimeter Center West . Their model and national platform brings both operational expertise and long-term alignment to the building. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver flexible, high-quality workspace solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's tenants."

Expansive's Perimeter Center location will support a wide range of users, from local entrepreneurs and professional services firms to enterprise teams seeking satellite or hub space in one of Atlanta's most connected submarkets.

Expansive and Hudgens Company have also confirmed that a second Atlanta location is scheduled to open in Summer 2026, further reinforcing the commitment to the region and its continued national expansion.

For more information about Expansive at 121 Perimeter Center West, visit expansive.com . If you're an asset owner interested in Expansive's partnership offering, visit expansive.com/partnerships .

