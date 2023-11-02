Expansive® Appoints Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak as Managing Director to Drive Growth Strategy

Expansive Workspace

Nov. 2, 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansive®, the largest owner-operator of flexible workspace in the US, today announced coworking veteran Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak will be joining as the company's new Managing Director. As a member of the senior leadership team, she will lead the company's key growth initiatives, including partnerships with property owners.

Expansive Founder and CEO, Bill Bennett, said, "We're at an exciting juncture. We own more than 3.7 million square feet of office space in 36 markets and we're having to scale quickly to meet the surging demand for flexible workspaces. Andrea's skill and experience combined with Expansive's unique perspective as both owners and operators of flexible workspace will enable us to meet the diverse needs of occupiers and asset owners in ways that our competitors can't."

Launched in 2012, Expansive grew to become largest owner-operator of flexible office space in North America. In 2021, the company launched its Workplace Partnerships program to offer other owners the high-quality flexible office management services that it had formally reserved only for its owned properties. Andrea will focus on bolstering the Expansive footprint in new markets and leading the company's strategic business development functions.

Commenting on her appointment, Andrea said, "Employees have tasted freedom to choose where, when and how to work. Companies that take away that freedom will see employees walk out the door. Hybrid work is here to stay. WeWork's impending bankruptcy confirms that repeating the same practices will fail in this business climate. Asset owners and employers need new tools to survive and thrive in this dynamic environment. Expansive has the toolkit to deliver better returns."

About Expansive

As owner, developer, and operator of the third largest nationwide flexible office portfolio, Expansive creates vibrant workspace where people and companies thrive. With 3.7 million square feet under management, Expansive offers occupiers flexibility and stability at market-leading prices to maximize organizations' return on their workspace investment. Expansive provides a wide range of space types including event venues, flexible and on-demand workspace, long term leases, meeting and training rooms, storage, and more. For more information, visit expansive.com.

