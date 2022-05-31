Expansive® Celebrates Cooper Crossing Opening in Chandler, AZ

"We were thrilled that the purchase of Cooper Crossing gave us another opportunity to double-down in the Phoenix area," noted Bill Bennett, Expansive's Founder and CEO. "Not only has Arizona been a welcoming market, but it continues to demonstrate great economic stability and growth potential. Cooper Crossing gives our clients more workspace options with features that complement our Downtown and Midtown properties, as well as a beautiful new event space with the opening of the Cleo Patio ." This will be Expansive's third event venue in Phoenix, a 2,400 square foot garden space ideal for seasonal receptions and social events.

Expansive Cooper Crossing is open with workspace available today, including coworking, on-demand day offices, and part-time Access Passes good at any location across Expansive's nationwide network.

About Expansive

Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive. As owner, developer, and operator of the nation's largest flexspace portfolio, Expansive builds vibrant professional communities at the intersection of business and belonging. With 3.9 million square feet across products ranging from flex, long-term, and on-demand workspace, event venues, training & meeting facilities, and storage, Expansive offers flexibility and stability at market-leading prices to maximize organizations' return on their workspace investment. For more information, visit https://expansive.com/ .

SOURCE Expansive