Expansive® North Center Launches in Partnership with The Opus Chicago as a Premier Live-Work-Thrive Community in the Heart of Ravenswood

New Location at 3838 N Ravenswood Integrates Luxury Living and State-of-the-Art Flexible Workspace

CHICAGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansive®, a leader in flexible workspace solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location: Expansive North Center at 3838 N Ravenswood Ave. This innovative development epitomizes the live-work-thrive ethos, seamlessly integrating luxury apartments and cutting-edge office spaces within The Opus Chicago , co-developed by Landrosh Development and Macon Construction . This location joins a powerful nationwide network of 40+ Expansive Workspace locations including five others in Chicago: 100 S State , 73 W Monroe , 318 W Adams , 211 W Wacker , and 405 W Superior .

"This collaboration fosters innovation and creativity, as well as creates a vibrant environment where residents can thrive both personally and professionally. Together, we are building a community that exemplifies the best of integrated living in a beautiful mixed use property, where life is enhanced and opportunities flourish," says Expansive Founder & CEO, Bill Bennett.

A Premier Live-Work-Thrive Community with Prime Accessibility

Nestled in a walkable, tree-lined residential neighborhood between Lincoln Square and Roscoe Village, this prime location is only 1.5 miles from Wrigley Field, offering excellent access to many of Chicago's iconic attractions, services, and destinations.

Exceptional Workspace Solutions

The first two floors of the building are dedicated to modern, flexible workspaces designed to cultivate productivity and community. Featuring private offices with contemporary finishes, expansive windows, and charming exposed red brick, this space caters to businesses of all sizes. Key amenities include:

Private Offices and Suites : Modern, fully-equipped private offices for individuals and teams.

: Modern, fully-equipped for individuals and teams. Coworking Spaces : Beautiful community lounge with coworking areas and unlimited coffee/tea.

: Beautiful community lounge with areas and unlimited coffee/tea. Corporate Meeting Space : Versatile spaces ideal for meetings , conferences, and collaboration.

: Versatile spaces ideal for , conferences, and collaboration. Outdoor Terrace : A serene outdoor area perfect for working or taking breaks.

: A serene outdoor area perfect for working or taking breaks. Fitness Center : On-site fitness facilities to promote a healthy lifestyle.

: On-site fitness facilities to promote a healthy lifestyle. Rooftop Event Space: Stunning rooftop area that overlooks the Chicago skyline, perfect for social gatherings and networking events .

Luxury Living at The Opus Chicago

Above the dynamic workspace, The Opus Chicago offers luxury apartments designed to elevate your lifestyle, offering refinement and exclusivity in a space that seamlessly combines aesthetics with functionality, featuring:

Exceptional Spaces : Spacious layouts and contemporary finishes, providing a versatile canvas – perfect for customization.

: Spacious layouts and contemporary finishes, providing a versatile canvas – perfect for customization. Upscale Design : A residence where style meets substance.

: A residence where style meets substance. Unparalleled Tenant Amenities: Creating a resort-like experience right at home.

Residents can enjoy the convenience of living steps away from their workspace, enhancing their work-life balance and fostering a close-knit community.

Join Us for a Grand Opening Celebration

Expansive North Center and The Opus invite professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses to experience this innovative live-work-thrive community during our upcoming Grand Opening event on July 11th from 4-7 PM.

For more information about flexible workspace options visit expansive.com or call 877.301.6217. To inquire about The Opus Chicago apartments, please visit theopuschicago.com or contact 312.764.1047.

About Expansive

Expansive Workspace creates workspace where people and companies thrive. The nation's premier owner-operator of flexible workspace solutions, it develops and operates nearly 4 million square feet of workspace for owned properties and landlord partners. Expansive's workspace strategists help individual and enterprise clients find comfortable, convenient, and affordable office and event solutions for teams of all sizes. Visit one of our 40+ locations across 32 U.S. cities and start thriving today!

