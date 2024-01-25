Expansive® Workspace Introduces Newest Location at Denver Tech Center

Leading Flex Workspace Provider Expands in Response to Growing Demand from Building Owners and Tenants for Flexible Office Solutions

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansive® Workspace, the nation's premier owner-operator of 3.7 million square feet of flexible workspace, announces the launch of its latest location, Expansive Denver Tech Center, at 8400 Crescent Parkway in Greenwood Village, Colorado. With locations in 32 markets, Expansive is increasing its network in response to rising demand for flexible workspace driven by the growth of hybrid and distributed work. The new location stands as a cornerstone in this comprehensive plan.

Expansive Workspace welcomes its new Denver Tech Center location.

A former Regus, it marks the tenth competitor space Expansive has upgraded to deliver a modern workspace that promotes client productivity and their ability to attract and retain talent. It is also the fourth Expansive location serving Denver's professional community, with two downtown at 16th Street and Trinity Place, and one in Boulder at 15th and Canyon.

Expansive's leading-edge workspace is designed to enhance the professional work experience with elevated amenities and a range of workspace offerings - including meticulously designed private offices and distinctive club suites, and corporate meeting & event space - all within an engaging work environment. Whether you're a business owner seeking collaborative space or a global enterprise in need of a hospitality-driven office solution, Expansive Workspace has curated options to align workspace with business needs.

Nestled in a beautiful park-like setting, Expansive DTC offers a serene and inspiring backdrop for daily work activities. Acknowledging the importance of a healthy work-life environment, it also offers a fully equipped onsite fitness room and ample covered and uncovered parking on a newly resurfaced lot. With its thoughtful design, amenities, and prime location, the center is poised to become a hub for innovation, collaboration, and success.

For inquiries, to schedule a tour, or to purchase on-demand and monthly options online, visit expansive.com or call 877.301-6217.

About Expansive Workspace

Expansive Workspace creates workspace where people and companies thrive. The nation's premier owner-operator of flexible workspace solutions, it develops and operates nearly 4 million square feet of workspace for owned properties and landlord partners. Expansive's workspace strategists help individual and enterprise clients find comfortable, convenient, and affordable office and event solutions for teams of all sizes. Visit one of our 40+ locations across 32 U.S. cities and start thriving today!

SOURCE Expansive