Expats unveil wonders of Liangzhu culture

As the 2nd Liangzhu Forum commenced in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Nov 25, 10 international influencers gathered to explore the unique charm of Liangzhu culture.

International influencers take a group photo at the Liangzhu Museum of A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

The forum, themed "Exchanges and Mutual Learning for a New Model of Human Civilization", attracted over 300 experts from more than 60 countries and regions.

"The Liangzhu Forum serves as a remarkable platform where individuals from all corners of the globe converge as representatives of their unique cultures," said Kh Shaikh Ahmed from Bangladesh. "China's commitment to preserving its cultural legacy while embracing contemporary changes sets a commendable example for the world to follow."

After the ceremony, the expats visited the Liangzhu Museum of A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings, experiencing a rich tapestry of Chinese art through over 1,600 Song Dynasty (960-1279) paintings.

Carlos Mena from Ecuador exclaimed, "It is really amazing to know there are thousands of paintings from the Song Dynasty in the museum. And the VR experience was excellent because it felt like you were in a Buddhist temple."

During the event, the expats also toured the Archaeological Ruins Park of Liangzhu City, where they were able to immerse themselves in the grandeur and historical depth of Liangzhu culture.

Liangzhu culture, a testament to the over 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization, boasts exquisite jade artifacts and unique architectural styles, reflecting the advanced craftsmanship and rich heritage of ancient China.

The park's blend of natural landscapes and deep-rooted culture left a lasting impression on the group. Shoaib Kahut from Pakistan said, "I was amazed at the preservation efforts here and the arrangements to share them with foreigners, as well as the lifestyles of people who lived in ancient Liangzhu."

The event promoted cultural exchange and mutual learning, giving international visitors a deeper appreciation of Liangzhu culture and enhancing Liangzhu's global recognition as a hallmark of China's 5,000-year-old civilization.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn