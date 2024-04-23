EXPECT A "WOW" EXPERIENCE AT THE NEW ETHAN ALLEN-PITTSFORD INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethan Allen, known for high-quality furniture designed to last a lifetime, is taking steps to make its shopping experience even more exceptional for the Rochester area, with a brand-new state-of-the-art interior design studio in Pittsford, New York.

Grand Opening of Ethan Allen, Rochester, NY, New Design Studio Location.

After serving clients in its location across from Eastview Mall in Victor since 1972, Ethan Allen Rochester is expanding to a new space in Pittsford Square that formerly housed Jos. A. Bank, close to Whole Foods. The new interior design studio will occupy 5,500 square feet to allow clients to see a wide range of options for highly customized living, dining, home office and bedroom spaces.

Jared Roth, third-generation owner of the Ethan Allen Rochester and Syracuse locations, says the new interior design studio will offer a 'wow' experience for clients. "If you've seen our design studio in Dewitt, New York, you'll recognize the look of our new Pittsford studio—it will have a fresh vibe with a black and white palette, clean-lined cabinetry, new floors and finishes, and familiar displays of our furnishings with colorful and textural additions from our designers."

"Clients will see a lot to inspire them, and our talented designers will help them to create a truly personalized look for their home."

Roth emphasizes that Ethan Allen's designers define the company's client- focused credo. There will be experienced, full-time designers in the studio four to five days a week, but they also book appointments before and after regular studio hours to offer more convenience to clients. "All our designers have keys and access to the studio at any time," Roth notes.

The new Rochester location will be open Monday through Saturday but closed on Sunday. "That's a company decision as part of our family culture, and it helps us attract the best designers in the business," explains Roth.

Clients can expect a 360-degree full-concierge shopping experience, from starting a room- design project, to ordering product, to receiving top-notch delivery for a seamless experience. Ethan Allen Rochester has its own distribution center, trucks, and in-house staff who handle the deliveries. The team uses an industry-leading pre-delivery inspection process to ensure complete client satisfaction. Designers then follow up to make sure their clients are happy with their experience.

The new Design Studio opens for business on Wednesday, May 8th. "Our team is very excited about our new space," says Roth. "Our vision is to improve our client experience to be better today than it was yesterday."

SOURCE Ethan Allen