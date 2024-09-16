Expedera Appoints Siyad Ma as New CEO to Drive Expansion, Innovation

Highlights

Expedera Appoints Siyad Ma as Chief Executive Officer to drive expansion and innovation.

Founding CEO Da Chuang transitions to Executive Chairman, responsible for long-term strategic planning and key corporate initiatives.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedera Inc., a leading provider of scalable Neural Processing Unit (NPU) semiconductor intellectual property (IP), announced the appointment of Siyad Ma as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ma succeeds Da Chuang, co-founder and CEO, who will transition to Executive Chairman.

Ma, a co-founder of Expedera and formerly Vice President of Engineering, led the team that invented Expedera's revolutionary packet-based NPU architecture and software stack. The platform enables NPU solutions that radically improve performance, power, and area results without any required changes or accuracy reductions in customer neural networks. Previously, Ma led ASIC and IP teams for Cisco and has held senior management and technical positions at Spanslogic (Cisco), Zettacom (IDT), Chameleon, and AMD. He has a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

"Since the beginning, Da [Chuang] has provided vision and leadership that has empowered all of us to create innovative AI processing technology uniquely suited for the era of ubiquitous AI-enabled devices," says Siyad Ma. "With his guidance, we have built a sustainable company poised for high growth. It is an incredibly exciting time for Expedera as our smartphone, automotive, and data center customers ramp up production. I am honored and excited to lead the next phase of Expedera as CEO."

Da Chuang has been CEO since co-founding Expedera in 2018. With his leadership and remarkable technical acumen, Chuang created a thriving company that has become a leader in AI Inference IP. He grew the company from 3 to 70+ employees across offices in six countries. Expedera's IP products have been successfully deployed in over 10 million consumer devices with customer licensees across various industry markets. In his new role as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chuang is responsible for long-term strategic planning and key corporate initiatives. Before Expedera, Chuang was the co-founder and COO of Memoir Systems (acquired by Cisco) and held senior management and engineering positions at Cisco, Nvidia, and Abrizio. He has a BS in EECS from the University of California Berkeley and an MS/PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have built, and serving as Expedera's CEO has been the highlight of my career," said Da Chuang. I look forward to working with Siyad and our Board of Directors to continue the company's growth and innovation in my role as Executive Chairman."

About Expedera

Expedera provides customizable neural engine semiconductor IP that dramatically improves performance, power, and latency while reducing cost and complexity in edge AI inference applications. Successfully deployed in well over 10 million consumer devices, Expedera's Origin™ Neural Processing Unit (NPU) solutions are scalable and produce superior results in applications ranging from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive. The platform includes an easy-to-use TVM-based software stack that allows the importing of trained networks, provides various quantization options, automatic completion, compilation, estimator, and profiling tools, and supports multi-job APIs. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company has engineering development centers and customer support offices in the United Kingdom, India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. Visit https://www.expedera.com.

