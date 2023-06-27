Expedera Expands Global Footprint with Its First European Development Center

Expedera opens its first European regional engineering development center in the UK

The company's fourth development center focused on edge AI inference with locations in Santa Clara ( USA ), Bath (UK), Shanghai and Taipei

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedera Inc, a leading provider of scalable Neural Processing Unit (NPU) semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announced the opening of its new European regional engineering development center in Bath, United Kingdom. This is the company's fourth design center focusing on edge AI inference, with additional locations in Santa Clara (USA), Shanghai, and Taipei.

"Europe is a growing market for edge AI hardware due to the increasing adoption of AI technologies across automotive, IoT, and consumer device industries," said Wendy Wu, head of business development and product at Expedera. "The United Kingdom is a key hub in this region, making it an ideal choice for Expedera and numerous other AI companies that have made it their home base."

The European Artificial Intelligence (AI) hardware market is expected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR through 2026, according to IDC in a February 2023 report. Opening a regional office enables Expedera to market its world-class AI edge inference processing engines to regional companies developing and deploying a wide range of visual, audio, and text-based neural networks.

"We are very proud and excited about the new location, which offers a unique mix of premier talent and proximity to customers," said Da Chuang, co-founder and CEO of Expedera. "As our first European design center, our presence in the UK enables us to establish closer ties with European clients. It positions us to introduce our IP offerings to local silicon designers, allowing the company to continue to grow."

About Expedera

Expedera provides scalable neural engine semiconductor IP that enables major improvements in performance, power, and latency while reducing cost and complexity in edge AI inference applications. Third-party silicon validated and customer-proven in well over 10 million devices, Expedera's solutions produce superior performance and are scalable to a wide range of applications from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive and data centers. Expedera's Origin Neural Processing Unit products are easily integrated, readily scalable, and customized to unique customer use cases and requirements. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with engineering development centers and customer support offices in the United Kingdom, China, Japan and Taiwan. Visit https://www.expedera.com.

