Expedera Expands Global Reach with New Regional Design Centers and Chinese Language Website

Expedera opens design centers in Taipei and Shanghai

Chinese language website now available

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedera Inc, a leading provider of scalable Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announced the opening of two regional engineering development centers and the launch of a new Chinese language website to support the technical and business needs of its growing customer base in Asia.

"The opening of our Shanghai and Taipei offices are the next step in Expedera's growth," said Da Chuang, co-founder and CEO of Expedera. "These offices will advance Expedera's product roadmap and support new and ongoing customer engagements in the region." Expedera chose Shanghai and Taipei for its new offices because of the availability of premier talent and the proximity to customers.

With the announcement of the two new design centers, Expedera has also released a new Chinese language website at http://www.expedera.cn. The China semiconductor industry registered an unprecedented annual growth rate of 30.6% to reach $39.8 billion in total annual sales, according to an SIA analysis. By 2024 it could capture upwards of 17.4% of global market share, placing China behind only the United States and South Korea.

"The launch of our Chinese language website will provide valuable localized content for customers seeking deep learning accelerator solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Inference SoC applications," said Kang Ho, General Manager of Asia Pacific for Expedera.

About Expedera

Expedera provides scalable neural engine semiconductor IP that enables major improvements in performance, power, and latency while reducing cost and complexity in AI-inference applications. Third-party silicon validated, Expedera's solutions produce superior performance and are scalable to a wide range of applications from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive and data centers. Expedera's Origin deep learning accelerator products are easily integrated, readily scalable, and can be customized to application requirements. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with engineering development centers and customer support offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. Visit https://www.expedera.com

