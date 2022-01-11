Expedera Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedera Inc, a provider of efficient, high performance deep learning accelerator semiconductor intellectual property (IP) for AI inference, is pleased to announce that it has become a member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the semiconductor industry.

Global Semiconductor Alliance

"Joining the GSA is an exciting next step for Expedera," said Da Chuang, founder and CEO of Expedera. "As a provider of leading-edge Artificial Intelligence accelerator IP, the GSA provides us a unique ability to collaborate with partners and customers in guiding the future of AI."

Expedera's unique native packet execution AI engine enables solutions that outperform the competition on power, performance, and area measured on real neural networks. It greatly simplifies the AI hardware and software stack while accelerating model deployments. Expedera's Origin™ family of deep learning accelerator products reduce total memory requirements while improving system performance. Its neural engine architecture reduces memory usage to the theoretical minimum, eliminating memory bottlenecks that can limit application performance.

"We are very pleased to have Expedera join GSA," said Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. "Expedera has developed efficient, high-performance accelerator IP that addresses the requirements for a broad range of AI inference chip applications. We look forward to their participation in our industry events and interest groups."

As a member of GSA, Expedera will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives may interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

About Expedera

Expedera provides scalable neural engine semiconductor IP that enables major improvements in performance, power, and latency while reducing cost and complexity in AI inference applications. Third-party silicon validated, Expedera's solutions produce superior performance and are scalable to a wide range of applications from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive and data centers. Expedera's Origin deep learning accelerator products are easily integrated, readily scalable, and can be customized to application requirements. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit expedera.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Expedera Media Contact:

Paul Karazuba

408-421-2119

[email protected]

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 75 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow.

GSA Media Contact:

Katie Olivier

[email protected]

SOURCE Expedera