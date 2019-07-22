Expedia and Treehouse Team Up on Back-to-School Drive

SEATTLE, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia is partnering with Treehouse on one of many back-to-school drives throughout Washington to give hundreds of kids and teens in foster care a fresh start to the upcoming school year.

"Everybody deserves to get school supplies just like we did. It's really important for youth in foster care," said Quenita Dich, Salesforce Systems Administrator and Volunteers Committee Lead at Expedia. "We all want to fit in on that first day."

Expedia's Volunteers Committee is particularly passionate about education, and the resources and tools Treehouse provides make it easy for them to set up donation drive drop-off bins and information on every floor of the company.

"Whether you're 8 years old or 80, anyone can host a back-to-school drive," said Erika Lanier, Community Engagement Officer at Treehouse, a nonprofit dramatically improving outcomes for youth in foster care. "Our drive kits make collecting new clothes, backpacks and financial contributions simple. It is a low effort and high impact way to get involved."

Classrooms, offices and places of worship are all invited to rally their communities and make a lasting impact in a young person's life.

No different than any other child or teen, youth in foster care are looking to start the school year with a quality backpack and the latest trends in clothing and shoes. Monetary donations will go to fund a variety of extracurricular activities giving young people opportunities to explore interests and discover lifelong passions.

Any group or individual interested in hosting a back-to-school donation drive can visit the "Host a Drive or Event" page at www.treehouseforkids.org to sign up. Contact Treehouse at 206.267.5109 or drives@treehouseforkids.org with any questions.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at www.treehouseforkids.org.

Media Contact:

Jesse Colman

Public Relations Specialist

206.267.5145

jesse.colman@treehouseforkids.org

SOURCE Treehouse

Related Links

http://www.treehouseforkids.org

