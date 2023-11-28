EXPEDIA AWARDS GRANTS TO NONPROFITS THROUGH NEW MADE TO TRAVEL FUND

$1.5M in Grants Issued to Organizations Working to Remove Barriers to Travel 

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on Giving Tuesday Expedia® announced its Made to Travel™ Fund, a new program that awards grants to nonprofits that share the common goal of removing barriers to travel. In its first year, the Fund has awarded more than $1.5M in grants to a diverse set of organizations working with underserved or underrepresented travelers. Whether it's making air travel more accessible, sponsoring birthright trips to Africa or helping kids in under-resourced communities get passports, each grant recipient is committed to creating greater access to life-changing travel experiences. 

The Made to Travel Fund is part of Expedia Group's Open World™ global social impact and sustainability strategy, which focuses on enabling more accessible and inclusive travel. Expedia is now accepting Fund applications and will be awarding grants on a rolling basis. 

"We launched the Made to Travel Fund because travel is transformative and has the power to change perspectives and serve as an economic driver for many communities," said Aditi Mohapatra, vice president, Global Social Impact and Sustainability at Expedia Group. "We have a vision to power travel for everyone, everywhere, and through these grants Expedia is able to invest in a diverse group of organizations that are doing impactful work to increase equity and access to travel in their communities."  

Here's a look at 2022-23 Made to Travel Fund grant recipients:  

  1. All Wheels Up  
  2. ARRAY Alliance  
  3. Birthright AFRICA
  4. Boyz N The Wood
  5. Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance
  6. Disability Rights Fund
  7. Family Holiday Charity
  8. Girls Going Global  
  9. Global Glimpse  
  10. IGLTA Foundation
  11. Paralyzed Veterans of America
  12. Rainbow Railroad  
  13. The National Park Foundation™
  14. The Venture Out Project®
  15. Too Fly Foundation  
  16. UnTours Foundation
  17. World Affairs Council  

Visit http://www.madetotravelfund.com/ to learn more about the grantees and the Made to Travel Fund, and read about Expedia Group's Open World ™ programs here

About Expedia 
Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.   

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.   

Use our mobile app or visit www.expedia.com to plan your journey with us.   

© 2023 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Expedia logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50. 

Follow Expedia on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. 

SOURCE Expedia

