Expedia Cruises Drops Anchor in Brookfield

Local Entrepreneur Holds Grand Opening Celebration on June 6 for Travelers Looking to Book the Perfect Vacation

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a vacation has just become a lot easier for families in Brookfield with the announcement of a new Expedia Cruises' location opening at 15375 W. Bluemound Road, Ste. 120. The location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Gregory Ponto, who currently has a team of six vacation consultants on site, and 20 consultants working remotely, all of whom can assist booking that next spectacular vacation experience.

Ponto is a lifelong Milwaukee area resident, whose career has primarily centered around working in the financial sector as an advisor. Ponto spent 27 years with Fidelity Investment as a senior advisor and decided to retire back in 2019, with his sights sought on one day opening his own small business and being his own boss. He had always had a passion for travel, and once he learned about the franchising opportunity offered by Expedia Cruises, he saw the business as a perfect fit for both his local community and post-retirement life.

"I have always loved the concept of putting that complete package together for a cruiser, so it gives them something to be excited about and to look forward to," said Ponto, owner of Expedia Cruises in Brookfield. "The internet can become overwhelming when trying to plan a vacation, so we really strive to make the process easier."

A grand opening celebration will be held on Tuesday, June 6. It will feature an open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. where travelers can meet and greet with consultants and travel experts. At 6 p.m. there will be a Cruise Night presentation hosted by David Circo with Princess Cruises highlighting the cruise lines biggest sale of the year.

Expedia Cruises – part of the Expedia Group family of brands – offers cruise vacations and much more through its 258 locations across North America. Customers can choose from numerous vacation possibilities including luxury and expedition travel, river cruises, land tours, safaris, all-inclusive resort properties and insurance – all at Expedia prices. In addition to the research and booking features available on their local website, Ponto and his team offer personal vacation consultations in person, through email or over the phone, so customers always have the freedom to book when, where and how they choose!

Expedia Cruises Vacation Consultants are provided with extensive training and marketing support which allows them to become navigators of spectacular vacation experiences. For more information, or to research vacation options, visit https://www.expediacruises.com/en-US/900269, 15375 W. Bluemound Road, Ste. 120 or call (262) 955-1980.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group powers travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group's family of brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia Group™ Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

For more information on Expedia Cruises, visit www.expediafranchise.com.

Expedia is a registered trademark of Expedia, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other logos or product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Expedia Cruises logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST # 2029030-50 and CST # 20893-43

Contact: Evan Hensley | Fishman Public Relations | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Expedia Group