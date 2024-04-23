Expedia Cruises Drops Anchor in Camillus

Local Entrepreneur Opens New Business for Travelers Looking to Book the Perfect Vacation!

CAMILLUS, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a vacation has just become a lot easier for families in Syracuse with the announcement of a new Expedia Cruises location, now open at 240 Township Blvd Suite 50, located at Township 5.

The location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Karen Guerrette, who has a team of Vacation Consultants on site, with a total of 20 Consultants working to book travelers' perfect vacations.

Guerrette is a lifelong native of upstate New York, having spent her nearly 20-year career working in sales and account management for an education agency. She has always had a passion for travel and cruising, and wanted to play a role in helping other create their own memories, leading her to seeking out becoming a franchisee with Expedia Cruises.

"As an avid cruiser and traveler myself, being able to be a part of someone else's memory-making experience is very fulfilling," said Guerrette. "Having the Expedia brand connected to the franchise allows clients to have confidence that our team is made up of masters of travel, and we can truly help make their vacation planning easier."

Expedia Cruises – part of the Expedia Group family of brands – offers cruise vacations and much more through its 267 locations across North America. Customers can choose from numerous vacation possibilities including luxury and expedition travel, river cruises, land tours, safaris, all-inclusive resort properties and insurance – all at Expedia prices. In addition to the research and booking features available on their local website, Guerrette and her team offer personal vacation consultations in-person, through email or over the phone, so customers always have the freedom to book when, where and how they choose!

Expedia Cruises Vacation Consultants are provided with extensive training and marketing support which allows them to become navigators of spectacular vacation experiences. For more information, or to research vacation options, visit www.expediacruises.com/camillus https://www.expediacruises.com/en-US/900269, 240 Township Blvd Suite 50 or call (315)808-7447.

