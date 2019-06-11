Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Makes Waves in Florida with Aggressive Franchise Development Plans

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia CruiseShipCenters, the top cruise travel agency franchise in North America, has announced targeted expansion plans to bring additional retail travel franchise locations to Florida. Joining the 17 existing locations already open and operating across the state, three additional locations in development, and three recently signed multi-unit agreements, the leading travel franchise brand aims to have 20 more locations open and operating throughout Florida over the next five years.

Folded into an overall growth vision for the brand, its Florida development efforts are key to Expedia CruiseShipCenters' goal to reach its 500-location milestone in North America over the next five years. Kickstarting this latest expansion are two locations set to open this summer in Ocoee and Plantation, and one location set to open this fall in the Bradenton area.

Multi-unit agreements have played a strong, strategic role in the brand's rapid expansion across the state. So far in 2019, Expedia CruiseShipCenters has signed three multi-unit agreements that will bring a total of 10 new locations to Florida. Avid entrepreneur Kristan Hamill will bring four locations to the Brandon and Bradenton areas. After 15 years of growing 40 Domino's franchises, Hamill was ready for her next adventure in travel. Edgardo Rivera, an emergency physician and former U.S. Air Force Officer, will bring three locations throughout Orlando, Kissimmee, and Lake County. Debbie Moreland, a former McDonald's multi-unit franchisee, is pursuing a second-act career and will add three locations throughout the Jacksonville area. As the cruise industry continues to surge, Expedia CruiseShipCenters' multi-unit franchise opportunity has provided eager Franchise Partners a path to entrepreneurship that allows for extensive growth.

"According to Cruise Lines International Association, 2.1 million people from Florida took a cruise in 2018, an increase of 14 percent from the previous year. As demand for cruising continues to increase with 30 million passengers expected to cruise in 2019, we are confident that the number of cruisers in Florida will continue to rise," said Bob Tipple, Vice President, Franchising. "Florida is home to three of the busiest cruise ports in the world: Port Miami, Port Canaveral, and Port Everglades. With a total of five cruise ports in the state, more than any other in the U.S., we're confident our strategic expansion will remain strong and steady."

Expedia CruiseShipCenters awarded 26 new franchises, achieved over $790 million in gross bookings, and exhibited 17 percent year-over-year growth in 2018. Riding this wave of success, the brand plans to open even more locations this year with a particular focus throughout Florida including all across the Panhandle, including Tallahassee, Florida's east coast, from Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville, and South Florida, including the greater Miami area. The company is also focusing on a strategy to acquire independent travel agencies with great real estate locations and re-brand them under the Expedia CruiseShipCenters banner.

With plans to open 35 new franchise locations throughout 2019, Expedia CruiseShipCenters continues to provide business opportunities for driven team leaders who want to build income, equity, and a great lifestyle with a retail business they are passionate about.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Expedia CruiseShipCenters visit www.expediafranchise.com.

About Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Expedia CruiseShipCenters provides exceptional value and expert advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations through its network of over 291 retail travel agency franchises. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, the company's more than 6,400 Vacation Consultants facilitate the booking of a wide range of vacation products including cruises, flights, hotels, vacation packages, tours, excursions and more. The company has been navigating spectacular vacation experiences for customers across North America for 30 years. For more information on Expedia CruiseShipCenters, visit www.expediafranchise.com.

Expedia and CruiseShipCenters are trademarks or registered trademarks of Expedia, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other logos or product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. © 2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. CST # 2029030-50 and CST # 20893-43

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, kmcnamara@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Related Links

http://www.expediafranchise.com

