Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Sails Ahead; Signs 300th Franchise Agreement

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia CruiseShipCenters, a leading cruise travel agency franchise, announced the awarding of its 300th franchise agreement, reaching a major milestone for the rapidly expanding retail travel agency franchise. The milestone was achieved as a result of two multi-unit agreements that will bring Centers to Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. Expedia CruiseShipCenters signed its first multi-unit agreement in 2018 and the multi-unit franchise opportunity has proven to play a strong, strategic role in the brand's rapid expansion.

This milestone only builds momentum for the brand as it works toward an overall growth vision of reaching 500-locations in North America over the next five years. As the cruise industry continues to surge with 30 million passengers expected to cruise by 2027 – a 34 percent increase from five years prior – Expedia CruiseShipCenters is poised to capitalize on the growing industry. The cruise industry has made tremendous waves this year with a $69B investment that will debut 24 new ocean liners and 20 new river ships by year-end.

"The industry is hot and as we continue to grow and innovate, we aim to become the number one retail cruise agency in North America," said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. "This 300th signed agreement milestone is a true testament to the strong Franchise Partners we've grown with and our incredible corporate team. It is a time to celebrate and continue to build as we march toward our next growth goals."

This milestone was achieved on the foundation of a strong 2018 as Expedia CruiseShipCenters awarded 26 new franchises and achieved over $790 million in gross bookings. Most notable, Expedia CruiseShipCenters was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 ranking. The prestigious ranking is a testament to the brand's ability to grow its footprint across North America while continuing to provide unparalleled franchisee support and customer service.

At Expedia CruiseShipCenters, customers can choose from numerous vacation possibilities over land, sea and air, including customized trips, coach and rail tours and insurance – all at Expedia Group prices. Centers offer personal vacation consultations in person, through email or over the phone, so customers have the freedom to book when, where, and how they choose. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, customers get to enjoy the best of two worlds; competitive pricing on a wide range of travel products and expert, personalized advice from a real person connected to a locally owned business.

With plans to open 35 new franchise locations throughout 2019, Expedia CruiseShipCenters continues to provide business opportunities for driven team leaders who want to build income, equity, and a great lifestyle with a retail business they are passionate about. The brand has eyes set on key development markets including Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, Illinois, and Washington.

To learn more about Expedia CruiseShipCenters please visit https://expediafranchise.com/.

About Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Expedia CruiseShipCenters provides exceptional value and expert advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations through its network of over 291 retail travel agency franchises. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, the company's more than 6,400 Vacation Consultants facilitate the booking of a wide range of vacation products including cruises, flights, hotels, vacation packages, tours, excursions and more. The company has been navigating spectacular vacation experiences for customers across North America for 30 years. For more information on Expedia CruiseShipCenters, visit www.expediafranchise.com.

Expedia and CruiseShipCenters are trademarks or registered trademarks of Expedia, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other logos or product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. © 2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. CST # 2029030-50 and CST # 20893-43

Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or kmcnamara@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Related Links

http://www.expediafranchise.com

