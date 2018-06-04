Expedia Group Announces Plan to Improve Elliott Bay Trail

"In creating our new campus, we have the opportunity to make some terrific improvements to the public spaces around the campus, including both the biking and running trails and the waterfront," said Mark Nagle, Vice President of Real Estate. "We're excited to make the waterfront and the Elliott Bay trail friendlier to neighborhood residents and visitors with more areas to access the space and separate paths for pedestrians and bikers."

"Everyone who uses the trail is aware of the really abrupt turn in front of our new campus," said Nagle. "We want to soften that corner and make it safer and, in doing so, we were able to open up space and create a new public waterfront viewpoint. The public areas along the Elliott Bay Trail – the Olympic Sculpture Park, the bike and running paths, the waterfront – are true Seattle gems. We are excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community by making improvements that better connect this area to the surrounding neighborhoods."

In order to make these renovations, bikers, runners and others who use the Elliott Bay Trail will be detoured around the construction site. Beginning July 18, 2018, the section of the Elliott Bay Trail on the waterfront surrounding Expedia Group's new campus will be temporarily closed, and bikers and runners will be re-routed. A temporary pedestrian walking path will be routed over the W. Galer St. flyover and along Elliott Avenue. Cyclists will be routed along Alaskan Way, connecting back to the Elliott Bay Trail at both ends of the closure. The renovated areas will re-open to the public in Fall 2019.

"We are thrilled with the work that Expedia is doing to improve the Elliott Bay Trail and the public spaces around their new campus," said Richard Smith, Executive Director of Cascade Bicycle Club. "We will be working closely with Expedia to ensure the temporary detour is safe for all riders, and look forward to partnering with Expedia as they transition to their new Seattle home."

