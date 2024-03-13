Responding to growing travel demand, Expedia Group unveils today new partnerships fuelling further personalized travel experiences, with supply and tech.

SEATTLE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group continues to power travel for everyone, everywhere by broadening its global reach through a series of new and expanded partnerships underpinned by one of the world's best in travel technology and supply.

Expedia Group Welcomes New Partners to its Global Travel Ecosystem

"Our purpose-built technology is transforming the travel industry, and we continue to invest in this space to bring new capabilities to our partners and expand their opportunities to reach travelers within our global ecosystem," said Alfonso Paredes, President of Private Label Solutions. "This translates to unparalleled travel options, competitive pricing, and unique experiences for travelers, while simultaneously unlocking growth for all."

"We're constantly deepening relationships with established global travel brands and providing startups and entrepreneurs the scale needed to propel their growth," said Greg Schulze, President of Travel Partners and Media. "Combined with Expedia Group's transformative technology, our valuable media network inspires travelers across our global brands, while creating significant value for our partners."

Partners in Asia Pacific explore new opportunities with Expedia Group as travel peaks in best post-pandemic year:

Uncover more down under: Tourism and Events Queensland, Tourism Tropical North Queensland, Tourism Northern Territory, and Brisbane Economic Development Agency entered strategic partnerships with Expedia Group Media Solutions to enhance travelers' experiences, help improve sustainable tourism, and showcase Australia's unique culture, landmarks, and millennia-old history. Together, these organizations are elevating the region's market share by capturing more interest with Expedia Group advertising solutions such as native, PassportAds and YouTube video.

A world of luxury for Japan : Ikyu, a Japanese online booking service specializing in luxury hotels and restaurants, implements Expedia Group's Rapid API solution, unlocking access to lodging supply and providing more than 20,000 additional properties worldwide to guests on a newly revamped international site, along with the ability to earn points to apply toward future bookings.

Expanded horizons: Established in 2000, Top Town Travel, an IATA member, provides professional travel services for inbound and outbound travelers in China . Top Town Travel will now use Expedia Group's quality hotel supply via Rapid API to offer an extensive array of hotel room types to travelers.

North American travel providers work with Expedia Group to capitalize on rising demand via brand, tech, and advertising partnerships:

More rewarding memories: Alaska Airlines launched a one-stop travel portal called "Alaska Vacations," powered by Expedia Group's cutting-edge White Label Template. This platform seamlessly integrates flights, car rentals, and access to thousands of properties worldwide into customizable packages, so travelers can book their entire journey with ease. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Members will earn miles for every package booked via Alaska Vacations, on top of the normal flight miles earned. In addition, Alaska Airlines Visa ® cardholders earn 3 miles per $1 spent on their eligible Alaska Vacations packages when using their card to book 1 .

Following successful launches in Brazil , China , France , Germany , Japan , and Mexico in December 2023 , United Airlines is upgrading their United Hotels platform, harnessing the power of Expedia Group's White Label Template technology. MileagePlus members have the flexibility to earn miles or use miles on nearly 700,000 hotels and vacation rentals. Eligible MileagePlus Premier members and Chase Cardmembers will receive exceptional service and perks when staying at select VIP Access properties.

Access to quality demand: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival named Expedia Group as the Official Travel Partner for the 2024 festival, which includes an Expedia Live Jazz Fest Travel Hub that showcases partners of our Travel Partner Program in front of a valuable demand channel.

Business travelers hit the road: Stockotels, now offering an enhanced experience through Expedia Group's Rapid API, provides professional clients with a curated selection of luxurious to budget-friendly accommodations across 130 countries and 800,000 hotels.

Fostering an entrepreneurial spirit: Through a new partnership with Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP), independent travel agents in the TRAVELSAVERS network can now offer Expedia Group's extensive supply and competitive rates to their clients.

Local expertise with global reach: One of Brazil's largest host agencies, Uniao Nacional das Agencias de Viagens (UNAV), is partnering with Expedia TAAP to provide their members with access to Expedia Group's global travel offerings, streamlining the booking process for agents.

Enhanced corporate travel: Paytrack is a complete solution for expense and corporate travel management based in Brazil . Using Expedia Group's Rapid API solution, Paytrack is now able to offer its business travel customers access to the company's lodging supply, including special amenities, discounts and more.

As unprecedented demand awaits Europe and the Middle East, Expedia Group's partners focus on ensuring travelers' experiences are worthy of gold medals:

Unlocking wider travels: IAG Loyalty signed a new long-term agreement with Expedia Group to unlock the power of its Rapid API technology solution. The partnership will bolster the expansion of British Airways Executive Club and other loyalty programs in the International Airlines Group portfolio. Travelers using IAG Loyalty's Avios currency will have access to competitive rates and supply in 25,000 destinations and at 700,000 properties worldwide.

Capturing "footy" demand: Radisson Hotels and Expedia Group have teamed up to offer unparalleled benefits to fans of Liverpool Football Club. Reds supporters who book one of the nine participating Radisson Hotels properties through the Expedia Live microsite will receive unique perks and better availability. The collaboration helps make matchday better at home and away, underscoring Expedia Group's unwavering commitment to Liverpool FC as their Official Travel Partner.

The perks of luxury: Dubai 's iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, an architectural marvel that has put Dubai on the global map, is now part of Expedia Group's VIP Access program. This alliance elevates the guest experience for travelers with perks such as room upgrades, early check-in/late checkout, and enticing offerings at food and beverage outlets. Hotels enrolled in the VIP Access program tend to attract travelers who stay longer and spend more compared to non-participating properties. 2

More hotel options: Hirondelle, an Italy -based travel company that offers tours, business travel trips, and travel agency services to their global client base, launched Book For Work, a rapidly growing B2B hotel booking website that transforms accommodation booking into a strategic advantage for both corporate travel and travel agencies. Book For Work is now offering an extensive array of global hotel options to their customers using Expedia Group's Rapid API solution .

Hirondelle, an -based travel company that offers tours, business travel trips, and travel agency services to their global client base, launched Book For Work, a rapidly growing B2B hotel booking website that transforms accommodation booking into a strategic advantage for both corporate travel and travel agencies. Book For Work is now offering an extensive array of global hotel options to their customers using Expedia Group's Rapid API solution A rising travel destination: Visit Qatar is working with Expedia Group to drive interest and demand to Qatar as a tourism destination on a global scale, including building creative campaigns with the company's in-house creative team, Media Studio, to showcase the wonders of Qatar and creating a tailor-built data dashboard to share insights. Visit Qatar will also leverage travel agent support through the Expedia TAAP agency and extend its reach to additional global travelers through Expedia Group's B2B partnership network.

For more information about how Expedia Group is empowering partners to succeed in the evolving world of travel, please click here.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.

Expedia Group's three flagship consumer brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. One Key™ is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices. One Key is currently available in the U.S. and will become available globally soon.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

1 Information checked on March 12th, 2024. See the Alaska Airline Mileage Plan Terms and Conditions for more information.

2 Expedia Group data, approximate incrementality for VIP Access vs. non-VIP Access properties, 2022

