Expedia Group Welcomes Ramana Thumu as Chief Technology Officer

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced the appointment of Ramana Thumu as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Ramana will lead Expedia Group's technology organization, overseeing engineering, data, artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, and security, while capitalizing on the company's tech and platform investments in recent years.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ramana to our leadership team as our new Chief Technology Officer. Ramana's extensive experience in successfully building and managing multi-tenant tech platforms will be invaluable for our company's future. His passion for tackling big challenges and making meaningful impact, combined with his people-centric approach, truly set him apart. I am confident Ramana will be an exceptional addition to our leadership team and play a critical role in Expedia Group's growth," said Ariane Gorin, Chief Executive Officer, Expedia Group.

"I am incredibly excited to join Expedia Group as CTO, combining my passion for technology, data, and travel," said Ramana Thumu. "I look forward to working with Ariane and her talented leadership team to build innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower more people to explore the world. Travel has a unique ability to create unforgettable experiences, and I'm eager to lead the technology organization in pushing the boundaries of what's possible to drive the next generation of travel innovation."

Ramana brings over 20 years of experience leading transformative tech initiatives at highly innovative companies. Ramana joins Expedia Group from Fanatics Commerce, where he most recently served as Chief Product and Technology Officer. He oversaw the company's global tech and data strategy, where he played a pivotal role in the creation of Fanatics' Cloud Commerce Platform, an end-to-end e-commerce solution delivering personalized, real-time shopping experiences. Prior to Fanatics, Ramana spent a decade at eBay, where he was instrumental in developing the company's data, advertising, quant marketing, fraud, and personalization platforms that fueled global growth.

Ramana will join the Travel Leadership Team and report directly to Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group. Ramana joins Expedia Group in December and will be based in San Francisco.

