EXPEDIA REPORT FINDS AMERICANS WIN THE GOLD MEDAL FOR TAKING FEWEST VACATION DAYS IN THE WORLD

24th Annual Vacation Deprivation Report finds Americans are more vacation deprived than ever; unveils tips from around the world to help U.S. travelers get more out of their time off and save on their next trip

SEATTLE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Expedia's 24th annual Vacation Deprivation Report ,1 released today, roughly half of Americans don't plan on using all their time off this year (53%), despite receiving just 12 days off annually — the fewest of any country surveyed. Expedia's report has been analyzing time-off trends around the world for 24 years, and while American vacation deprivation (defined as the feeling of not having enough time off) has now hit an 11-year high at 65%, rates are down in many other parts of the world. It's clear working adults in the U.S. could benefit from adopting some of the time-off strategies and attitudes in other countries.

65% of U.S. workers feel they don't take enough vacation

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9179057-expedia-24th-annual-vacation-deprivation-report/

Japan: American and Japanese workers take a similar number of days off each year (11 and 12 respectively), but surprisingly Japan boasts the lowest vacation deprivation levels in the world (53%). Based on the survey, this could be attributed to Japanese workers taking more frequent, short vacations and prioritizing relaxation during their getaways.

American and Japanese workers take a similar number of days off each year (11 and 12 respectively), but surprisingly boasts the lowest vacation deprivation levels in the world (53%). Based on the survey, this could be attributed to Japanese workers taking more frequent, short vacations and prioritizing relaxation during their getaways. France: No one vacations quite like the French, taking the most days off in the world (29) and 2.5x more than Americans. There's an emphasis culturally on the fundamental right to rest as more French workers view vacations as a basic right (93% vs 83% of U.S.).

No one vacations quite like the French, taking the most days off in the world (29) and 2.5x more than Americans. There's an emphasis culturally on the fundamental right to rest as more French workers view vacations as a basic right (93% vs 83% of U.S.). Hong Kong : Hong Kong was the only market surveyed where respondents didn't leave vacation days unused but took more time off on average than they were allocated, and 15% vow to do it again in 2024 (highest globally).

"We may not be able to control how many days off we get, but the research begs the question: What can we learn from other countries that will help Americans break this horrible habit of not using the time off we do have, said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. "In Japan, people take time off every month instead of just twice a year. For the French, not even a full month of vacation feels like enough time. Clearly there's a lot for the U.S. to borrow from, whether it's spreading your PTO throughout the year or prioritizing rest on your next vacation."

View the full 2024 Vacation Deprivation Report on the Expedia Newsroom. Now through July 14, vacation-deprived One Key members can save 25% off or more on thousands of hotels with Expedia's Summer Sale. With deals valid for travel through the end of October, it's the perfect time to become a One Key member and lock in a trip to ensure PTO days don't get left behind this year.

1About the Vacation Deprivation Report:

Expedia first commissioned Vacation Deprivation in the year 2000 to examine the work-life balance of people worldwide. The annual study is currently in its 24th year and was conducted online among 11,580 respondents across the U.S., UK, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Commissioned from March 26 to April 3, 2024, on behalf of Expedia by Harris Research Partners, a global strategic research firm, responses were gathered using an amalgamated group of best-in-class panels. Looking at the margin of error for the global average, a 1–4% difference is statistically significant at 90% confidence.

About Expedia

Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands. By providing everything you need to go all in one place, our mission is to ensure you're getting the most out of every trip and feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit www.expedia.com to plan your journey with us.

One Key™ is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices. One Key is currently available in the U.S. and will become available globally soon.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Expedia logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Follow Expedia on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. Stay up to date on Expedia news and announcements by visiting our Newsroom.

SOURCE Expedia