Expedia survey reveals Americans reached their 'tripping point' less than 30 days into lockdown

Nearby escapes and future-trip-planning helped alleviate tripping point

For the 80 percent of respondents who reported reaching their tripping point the biggest factor was the need to get out of the house and find a change of scenery (46%). Behind that was a need for some alone-time or space from family or roommates (25%) and wanting to see friends or family in another location (25%).

As Americans sought to manage feelings of being cooped up, more than a quarter of respondents said they took a road trip or staycation (28%) or found relief by researching or dreaming of a future trip (20%). Expedia data from April supports this finding, with the top-searched destinations including warm-weather, relaxing vacations spots like Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and the Maldives.2

Once restrictions eased up, survey results show it only took 20 days on average for travelers to book a trip away from home, proving the time spent researching and dreaming was well-spent.

Looking forward to the next trip

For many, travel disruptions and limitations have only strengthened the desire for a trip; survey data reveals that 44 percent of Americans are planning travel between October and December.

Results also shed light on where travelers are most likely to go when they're ready to travel freely, whether it's visiting out-of-town friends and family (27%), heading somewhere they've never been within the U.S. (24%) or rescheduling a trip they couldn't take this year (20%).

Whether the ideal next trip is a beach vacation or solo adventure tends to vary and turns out it has a lot to do with who you spent lockdown living with. Expedia survey results found:

Individuals who moved back in with parents or grandparents or who lived alone during lockdown are most likely to desire a luxury, 5-star vacation with pampering and spa treatments

Parents and those living with roommates put family-friendly activities and accommodations at the top of their lists for their next trip

Couples without kids are most likely to want an all-inclusive resort experience when they travel next

Luckily, no matter the type of trip, accommodations or top priorities, Expedia has you covered whenever you're ready to get away next.

Browse deals on 4 and 5-star accommodations for a dose of affordable luxury

Reset with a mini-break and check out weekend getaway ideas nearby

Beach vacation calling your name? Get inspired searching for All-Inclusive resorts

With COVID-19, it's important to stay safe and up to date on the latest travel guidance and restrictions. Find out what to expect, how to find flexible travel and other information on the Expedia COVID-19 travel guide.

About Expedia.com

Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com ( https://www.expedia.com/ , 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2020 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.

1Tripping Point research compiled between September 24-25, 2020 by OnePoll on behalf of Expedia. 1,000 U.S. respondents aged 18-45.

2Data is based on search data on Expedia.com for the search dates of 1 – 30 April 2020, for the travel dates of 1 July – 31 December 2020.

SOURCE Expedia.com

Related Links

http://www.expedia.com

