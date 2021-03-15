Expedia Travelers Rank the USA's Friendliest Cities of 2021

Did a local provide an outstanding dinner recommendation? Were you greeted with smiles and hellos (or at least smiling eyes over a mask)? Was there just overall feel-good energy? These might be some of the random acts of friendliness that earned these towns the highest mentions of "friendly, friendliest, amiable," and other word associations and related linguistic connections based on Expedia.com traveler reviews from January 2019 to December 2020.

20 of the Top Friendliest Cities in the U.S. (plus, what to do) according to Expedia users include:

In addition to promising the friendliest experience, these outdoorsy, beachy and small-town destinations are right in line with Expedia's spring and summer 2021 travel trends as travelers look for socially distanced options and domestic beach escapes. For more on this trend which began during 2020, check out the Expedia 2021 Trends Report.

Plus – now's a great time to book and save 20% on select hotels with the Expedia Spring Sale happening now through March 31.

Tips for travelers:

Check restrictions including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements for both local and national destinations before you go.

Review safety measures on Expedia.com by using the "Enhanced Cleaning" filter to narrow search results including improved cleaning, contactless check-in, social distancing and more.

Choose flexibility by filtering for "free cancellation" or "reserve now, pay later" and making sure to select a refundable room type.

About Expedia.com

Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2021 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book flights and hotels.

Notes to Editor:

Traveler wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travelers can visit the Expedia COVID-19 travel resource page for information to make informed travel decisions.

*Friendliest Cities list based on cities and towns with the highest percentage of positive traveler reviews mentioning words like "friendly, friendliest, amiable" from January 2019 – December 2020.

SOURCE Expedia.com

Related Links

www.expedia.com

