Expedia Unlocks New Way to Save on Travel

Expedia is always looking for ways to make booking a bargain easier and has been testing the ability for travelers to add on a hotel at a discount after booking a flight, car or package. In 2017, travelers who booked this way saved nearly $40 million. With more hotels available than ever and the option to book a discounted hotel right up to the travel date, Expedia expects Americans to save even more in 2018.

­­­Aaron Price, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Brand Expedia, comments: "Packages are still a great way to save, but we recognize it isn't always the easiest or most convenient way for travelers to book. A recent study1 shows more than 40 percent of people prefer to book their flight first. The launch of the Add-On Advantage is yet another example of how we are listening to our travelers and helping to bring their next trip within reach."

"People make an average of 43 searches before booking anything and getting the best price remains the top concern for people booking travel2. No longer will they need to visit multiple sites to know they're getting an unbeatable deal on accommodations simply because they booked a flight, car or package," says Price. "Better yet, it takes away the pressure of planning and paying for everything up front."

How to save with the Add-On Advantage

Travelers simply book a flight, car, or package to any destination on Expedia.com

Hotel savings on select properties are instantly unlocked up until the start of their trip

The hotel stay needs to occur within the travel dates of the flight, car or package purchase

For more detail on how to get maximum savings with the Add-On Advantage, check out the Expedia Viewfinder Blog and the info page.

About Expedia.com

Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2018 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia Group, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50. Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.

For further information or to schedule an interview, contact: Alexis Tiacoh, PR Specialist Expedia.com, press@expedia.com

Notes to editors:

1The 2018 Airplane and Hotel Etiquette Survey was conducted on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners, a global strategic research firm. The survey was conducted online from February 22-March 19 across North America, Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific using an amalgamated group of best-in-class panels. The study was conducted among 18,229 respondents across 23 countries.

2Survey commissioned by Expedia and conducted by Google Consumer Surveys, polling more than 2,000 respondents, aged 18-65+, located in the U.S.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-unlocks-new-way-to-save-on-travel-300665846.html

SOURCE Expedia.com

Related Links

http://www.expedia.com

