Expedient Announces Expanded DRaaS Offerings Based on VMware vCloud Availability

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient, a cloud computing and data center infrastructure as a service provider, today announced general availability of expanded Disaster Recovery as a Service ("DRaaS") offerings running on VMware vCloud Availability, a unified solution built to offer simple, more secure, and cost-effective onboarding, migration, and disaster recovery services for multi-tenant VMware clouds.

"By expanding our disaster recovery solutions to now include replication powered by VMware vCloud Availability, Expedient is furthering our commitment to enabling organizations of all sizes to protect their workloads from unexpected events," said John White, Chief Innovation Officer for Expedient. "We recognize that organizations have workloads that require varying levels of protection from disaster, and we continue to answer those needs with an evolving suite of disaster recovery solutions."

Cloud-based disaster recovery is one of the fastest-growing industry segments for cloud services. VMware vCloud Availability gives cloud providers the ability to capitalize on this demand and deliver increased choice to end users. Additionally, as enterprises increasingly implement a hybrid cloud strategy, vCloud Availability provides an opportunity for cloud providers to deliver simple, integrated migration and onboarding services to the cloud and from cloud to cloud.

"Based on VMware vCloud Availability, Expedient's expanded DRaaS capabilities enable them to offer robust business continuity to organizations of all sizes," said Rajeev Bhardwaj, vice president of product management, cloud provider software business unit, VMware. "Expedient's DRaaS solutions empower companies to recover data quickly, and avoid business outages when a man-made or natural disaster strikes."

VMware vCloud Availability from Expedient is available now.

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient's solutions and services ease clients' transition to the cloud, enabling them to focus on strategic business innovation while the Expedient team handles operation of the information technology needed to support it. In addition to its headquarters and data centers in Pittsburgh, PA, Expedient operates data center facilities in six additional cities, including Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN and Memphis, TN. The company's hybrid cloud infrastructure is deployed wherever clients need it worldwide. Expedient data centers are compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are published annually for all locations. Learn more at expedient.com.

VMware, vCloud, and vCloud Availability are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

