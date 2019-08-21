Expedient Announces Largest Deployment of Enterprise Cloud Platform

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient, a cloud computing and data center infrastructure as a service provider and a Premier VMware Cloud Provider Program partner, today announced that Homes.com, one of the nation's largest online real estate marketplaces, has consolidated and migrated its critical business applications from multiple cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, to Expedient's Enterprise Cloud, marking Expedient's largest deployment yet of its VMware Cloud Verified infrastructure.

Released in late 2018, Expedient Enterprise Cloud uses the VMware Cloud Provider technology stack, including VMware vCloud Director, vRealize Operations, Log Insight, NSX, vSAN, and more, to give clients a more intuitive, flexible, and secure cloud management platform without the application refactoring and migration required from hyperscale providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.

Homes.com selected Expedient to improve its infrastructure and establish a reliable disaster recovery plan after experiencing rising costs with incumbent providers and realizing its vulnerability to downtime. With its consolidation and migration to Enterprise Cloud, Homes.com gained efficiencies in both costs and management through its ability to have one service provider execute on all facets of its infrastructure. Homes.com is also leveraging Enterprise Cloud's Container Services Extension, which gives the Homes team the ability to run virtual machines and Kubernetes-orchestrated containers side-by-side as they map and implement their path from traditional applications to cloud-native. And, by layering in Expedient's Gartner-recognized Push Button DR, Homes.com has also realized the benefits of a seamless disaster recovery solution that enables them to restore their critical applications and environments in mere minutes, at the push of a button. All of this has resulted in a demonstrated 20% total cost of ownership savings for Homes.com.

"Homes.com is representative of many of our clients – they are focused on leveraging the cloud for strategic IT services, but have no clear path to execution," said John White, Expedient's Chief Innovation Officer. "By migrating Homes.com to Expedient Enterprise Cloud, rather than trying to 'lift and shift' to a hyperscale cloud, the Homes.com team is able to utilize its existing VMware knowledge and skill set, resulting in both time and cost savings. And, we provided Homes.com with a technology roadmap that enables it to move from VMs to containers to multi-cloud management with ease, allowing continued scalability and flexibility to meet its changing business needs."

"VMware recognized Expedient as its 2018 Americas Regional Cloud Partner of the Year at Partner Leadership Summit this year in part because of its work with enterprises," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "Expedient's innovative use of VMware technology is helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations."

"With our IT staff spending the majority of their time maintaining and supporting a mix of different platforms, we really needed to consolidate and simplify our infrastructure," explained David Mele, President of Homes.com. "Expedient's enterprise level cloud solution freed up our internal resources, allowing us the time we needed to implement a best-in-class cloud services platform to support a site that has over 123 million monthly page views and 2.6 billion associated images. As a result, we gained efficiencies at all levels."

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning cloud infrastructure solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient's solutions and services ease clients' transition to the cloud, enabling them to focus on strategic business innovation while the Expedient team handles operation of the information technology needed to support it. Expedient's cloud infrastructure is deployed worldwide; Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are published annually for all locations. Learn more at expedient.com.

About Homes.com

Homes.com offers today's demanding home buyers, renters and those somewhere in between a simply smarter home search. With smart search features like Snap & Search, home shoppers now have a more personalized way to search for their next home. Since its launch over 25 years ago, Homes.com offers real estate professionals brand and property advertising, search engine marketing and instant response lead generation to help them succeed online. For more information, visit Homes.com.

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Provider, vCloud, vRealize, vRealize Operations, Log Insight, NSX, and vSAN are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

SOURCE Expedient

Related Links

http://www.expedient.com

