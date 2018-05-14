Expedient Announces Network Backbone Capacity Upgrade to 100Gbp/s

The project represents a more than $1.8 million infrastructure investment and is driven by increased customer demand for solutions that require data replication, including Expedient's Push Button DR. Expedient recently announced the year-over-year doubling of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) revenues.

Design work for the physical fiber upgrade began nearly a year ago, and all segments will be complete by July 2018. Once finished, the expansion will increase Expedient's network backbone capacity by 10 times, and facilitate highly redundant connectivity between Expedient data centers as well as to hyperscale cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Included in the upgrade is the commissioning of new Juniper Networks MX Series Universal Edge Routers, which will provide advanced broadband network gateway functions and integrated routing, switching, and security services. The platform offers versatility for high-level routing and basic switching in addition to an array of automation features built into Junos, including integration with VMware NSX software defined networking (SDN), in support of multi-cloud communication requirements.

"Using Juniper Networks breadth of products allows Expedient to expand their offerings to customers, facilitating their migration to secure and automated multi-cloud environments. Together, Juniper and Expedient are helping customers tackle the day-to-day complexities that they face, with the ultimate goal being the promise of building infrastructure that is largely invisible to users," said Michael Bushong, Vice President of Enterprise and Cloud Marketing, Juniper Networks.

"The investment we've made in upgrading our fiber backbone reflects our commitment to our customers' businesses and their increasingly complex networking and connectivity needs," said Dan Pregman, Director of Network Planning and Architecture. "Our 100Gbp/s network will provide customers with unparalleled redundancy and support for their data replication and cloud connectivity needs."

About Expedient

Expedient is a cloud and data center infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider with local operations in Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN and Memphis, TN. Ranked as one of the Top 10 managed services providers worldwide on the 2017 MSPMentor 501 list, Expedient's converged solutions enable clients to focus on strategic business innovation, while the Expedient team handles operation of the information technology needed to support it. Expedient data centers are compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are published annually for all locations. Learn more at expedient.com.

