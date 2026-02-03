Expedient Bridges the AI Skills Gap With New Agentic Workflow Engine and AI Outcomes Team

Expanding its AI CTRL Platform with agentic AI and hands-on engineering to move clients from AI pilot to production and drive bottom-line impact.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient, a leading provider of cloud infrastructure and data center services, today announced a major expansion of its AI CTRL Platform with the general availability of its Agentic Workflow Engine, coupled with the launch of its AI Outcomes Team. Together, these offerings address a primary barrier to enterprise AI adoption: the lack of internal expertise versed in turning AI technology into specific, measurable business outcomes.

"Buying a race car doesn't make you a race car driver, and buying an AI tool doesn't make you an AI-enabled business," said Bryan Smith, CEO of Expedient. "The technology is powerful, but the implementation is where projects fail, and we solve that problem by pairing our new Agentic Workflow Engine with a dedicated AI Outcomes Team. We don't just hand clients the keys—we stay engaged to ensure they reach their intended business goals."

A Partnership for Production AI

The Agentic Workflow Engine is now part of AI CTRL, Expedient's integrated AI platform designed to deliver immediate business value without the risk, complexity, or runaway costs of do-it-yourself AI. Built on a foundation of Intelligent Infrastructure, security, governance, and AI-ready storage, Agentic Workflow Engine brings agentic AI to processes that currently require human handoffs, while the AI Outcomes Team is always available to design, build, and operationalize the technology.

This unique engagement model removes guesswork and accelerates time-to-value through three distinct phases:

Process Mapping: The AI Outcomes Team works directly with business leaders to identify high-friction manual processes suitable for automation, moving beyond generic use cases to solve specific operational headaches.

Data Connection and Integration: Expedient data engineers securely connect the Agentic Workflow Engine to the client's private data silos and business systems, ensuring the AI has the context needed to act.

Agentic Implementation: The platform is co-managed so that either the client or the Expedient AI Outcomes team can build and deploy custom agentic workflows that perform autonomous tasks—from revenue-generating to IT support remediation—delivering measurable ROI from day one.

"Our clients don't need more software to manage; they need results," said Bradley Reynolds, President of Artificial Intelligence at Expedient. "By embedding our engineering talent directly into the deployment process, we ensure the technology works. The result is agents running autonomously, the workflows mapped and executing, and teams that know how to scale from there. That's how you get from AI-capable to AI-profitable."

Advancing AI through Disruptive Economics

Most AI technology vendors price their solutions per user, forcing organizations into an impossible choice: which teams get access to transformative AI capabilities, and which don't. This licensing model fundamentally limits the reach and impact of generative AI, confining innovation to select departments while leaving entire segments of the workforce behind.

Real AI transformation requires enterprise-wide adoption—empowering everyone from customer-facing teams to back-office operations. Expedient AI CTRL takes a different approach with platform-based pricing that scales across an entire organization. This removes the financial barriers that have prevented companies of all sizes from deploying AI where it matters most: everywhere.

Verifiable Impact

That difference is reflected in measurable results. Every engagement is supported by an ROI Dashboard within AI CTRL, tracking time savings, cost reductions, and efficiency gains. This allows IT leaders to move beyond theoretical benefits and present hard data to stakeholders.

Learn more about the Agentic Workflow Engine and the Expedient AI CTRL Platform.

About Expedient

Expedient is a full-stack cloud service provider that helps enterprises simplify IT complexity to focus on business outcomes. By curating best-of-breed technologies—from hybrid cloud infrastructure and disaster recovery to the AI CTRL Platform—Expedient delivers a universal cloud operating model that bridges the gap between legacy IT and modern innovation. Expedient acts as an extension of its clients' teams, offering the architectural guidance and operational excellence needed to accelerate the transition from "keeping the lights on" to driving competitive advantage. Named both VMware and Nutanix Americas Cloud Partner of the Year, and a top 3 Managed Service Providers from Channel Futures multiple years running, Expedient is the trusted partner for organizations looking for a secure, flexible, and managed path to the future.

For inquiries and more information contact:

Tim Kounadis

Chief Marketing Officer

Expedient

[email protected]

508.962.5100

SOURCE Expedient