Expedient Named 2018 Zerto Growth Partner of the Year - Cloud Services Provider

Expedient's receipt of the award marks the latest milestone for its DRaaS solutions; it recently announced the second consecutive year of doubled DRaaS revenues and was one of only four cloud services providers globally to be named a Zerto Platinum Partner.

The 2018 Growth Partner of the Year Award – Cloud Services Provider recognizes the Zerto cloud services provider partner who has demonstrated the most growth year over year by percentage, expertise, and vision for Zerto-powered cloud and disaster recovery solutions in the preceding year.

"For two consecutive years, Expedient has doubled its growth with Zerto, and has aligned closely with our executive and strategy teams to advise on sound strategic growth for Zerto's IT Resilience Platform," said Don Wales, Zerto VP, Global Cloud Sales. "It is the close relationship with partners like Expedient that continue to drive Zerto's innovation and growth. We're happy to recognize Expedient as our 2018 Growth Partner of the Year."

"Since nearly the beginning, we've been in lockstep with Zerto, and have enjoyed a strong partnership that ensures our customers are at the forefront of IT resiliency," said John White, VP Product Strategy for Expedient. "It's an honor to receive this recognition, and we look forward to continued growth and innovation with Zerto."

Expedient was also positioned in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service.



About Expedient

Expedient is a cloud and data center infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider with local operations in Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN and Memphis, TN. Ranked as one of the Top 10 managed services providers worldwide on the 2017 MSPMentor 501 list, Expedient's converged solutions enable clients to focus on strategic business innovation, while the Expedient team handles operation of the information technology needed to support it. Expedient data centers are compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are published annually for all locations. Learn more at expedient.com.

