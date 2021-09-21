Expedient Selects ColorTokens to Deliver Zero Trust Security Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens, a Zero Trust cybersecurity platform company, today announced a new partnership with Expedient, the leading Full-Stack Cloud Service Provider (CSP). The partnership will deliver ColorTokens' powerful micro-segmentation security capabilities as an integral element of the Expedient Security CTRL Suite.

"We are honored that Expedient chose to partner with us after evaluating alternative options," said Vats Srivatsan, President and Chief Operating Officer at ColorTokens. "Expedient customers can now access ColorTokens' award-winning, machine learning-powered, Zero Trust approach to a) gain complete visibility of their network, b) significantly reduce their attack surface with micro-segmentation, c) and limit the blast radius in the event of a cyberattack. Both companies are deeply committed to a joint go-to-market strategy."

With the addition of ColorTokens to Expedient's Security CTRL Suite, Expedient clients gain access to a fully integrated, world-class security stack supporting multi-cloud environments. Expedient Security CTRL delivers unified management and visibility to all security policies, across workloads and applications — regardless of multi-cloud platform or on-premises. The result is in improved protection, detection, and response capabilities, helping lower overall operating costs.

"At Expedient, we offer complete, tailored security solutions to enterprises large and small," said Anthony Jackman, Director of Solutions and Chief Technologist at Expedient. "Adding ColorTokens micro-segmentation and Zero Trust capabilities is a critical extension of our security offering. Customers can immediately benefit from the ability to visualize and segment their applications in any environment, and later move those applications without needing to adjust their security policies. This saves an incredible amount of time and effort when moving from an on-prem data center to any cloud. Together, we simplify moving to the cloud while adhering to the highest security standards."

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc. is a leading innovator in SaaS-based Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions providing global enterprises with a unique set of products and services for securing applications, data, and users across cloud and hybrid environments. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform and context-aware machine learning-powered technologies, ColorTokens helps businesses accurately assess and improve their security posture dynamically.

As cloud adoption grows, traditional perimeters get redefined, and new attack vectors and threat actors materialize, corporations recognize their security posture needs to reflect their Zero Trust philosophy. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to achieve Zero Trust by utilizing rich, meaningful contextual information about the application, microservice, or protected resource, so customers can apply Zero Trust with the securest possible perimeter. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform can automatically deploy next-generation security controls and increase security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, reboots, or changes to a client's existing systems.

With a team of over 400 people, ColorTokens has global office locations in Santa Clara, California; New York; London; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Bengaluru, India. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. The company's Cloud Different™ approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both legacy and cloud-native). Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer's transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best-of-breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are completed and audited annually for all locations and infrastructure platforms. Learn more at www.expedient.com/multicloud.

