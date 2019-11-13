Expedition Closes $100M Revolving Credit Facility to Support Ongoing Rockies-Focused Water Midstream Development

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedition Water Solutions ("Expedition"), the leading midstream produced water infrastructure company in the Rockies, announced today it has expanded its revolving credit facility to $100 million. Cadence Bank ("Cadence") served as lead arranger and administrative agent.

The increased facility will fund Expedition's continued pipeline and facilities growth initiatives to service long-term, contracted customers in the Denver-Julesburg, Green River and Powder River Basins. The syndicated bank group also includes UMB, First Horizon and Woodforest.

Zachary Neal, Chief Commercial Officer and CFO of Expedition commented, "We are delighted to continue and grow our relationship with our syndicate group of banks. The increased capital commitment provides us capital flexibility as we expand our pipeline and facilities network in the Rockies alongside the growth of our long-term, contracted producer customers."

