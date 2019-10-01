Expedition May Hold New Clues About the Mysterious Disappearance of Amelia Earhart

"The time has come for us to finally uncover the shocking truth and share the painstaking analysis of events. We will investigate the chain of evidence that shows Pan Am flight 229, known as the 'Hawaii Clipper,' was on a rescue mission to bring home Amelia Earhart. The plane was carrying a ransom in gold bonds to trade for Amelia Earhart and was hijacked by Japanese agents in a 'double-cross' event. The attackers flew it to Truk Lagoon (called Chuuk Lagoon today) where the crew and passengers were interrogated and executed while the seized aircraft was sent to Japan to incorporate its engine technology into Japanese planes used to attack Pearl Harbor in 1941," said Guy Noffsinger, Leader of the Lost Clipper Project. "Now, we are inviting everyone to join Expedition 5 by way of a unique private online event so that ticket holders can actively participate in solving this mystery and experience the moment of discovery, as we go live when search dogs are released to find the remains of the crew and passengers. If Expedition 5 unearths these human remains, then history books will need to change the start of World War 2 for the USA from 1941 to 1938."

To get your tickets and become a team member of Expedition 5 and receive your exclusive official expedition patch with certificate of authenticity, go to www.LostClipper.com/Expedition5. The main event is scheduled to start February 18, 2020, with live coverage of search dogs and teams in action expected Friday, February 21, 2020. Ticket purchases prior to November 1 are eligible for a vacation give-away that covers the cost of hotel and diving for 5 days; see web page for details.

The Lost Clipper Project is the culmination of decades of work by Guy Noffsinger and other members of the Lost Clipper team. The project team is dedicated to serious research and investigation by capturing hard evidence and documentation to find the truth of significant historical events. Evidence and documentation uncovered from four previous expeditions to the remote island have been successful with the aid of local islanders. This location was the site of the US Navy's Operation Hailstone in February 1944, where over 200,000 tons of ships and planes were sunk within the lagoon, making Chuuk Lagoon the premier wreckage dive site in the world.

