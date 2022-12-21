Expeed Software Announces New Microsoft Partner Solutions Designations

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expeed Software, an IT consulting company who are experts in software application development, data analytics, and digital transformation strategy, is pleased to announce that they have achieved Microsoft Partner Solutions Designations in Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI.

In October 2022, Microsoft launched the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, which replaces the former Microsoft Silver and Gold competencies. For each new Designation, partners must meet Microsoft's requirements in three different categories which are Performance, Skilling, and Customer Success.

By achieving this, Microsoft certifies that Expeed has the knowledge and expertise necessary to provide high-quality solutions that align with Microsoft technologies. This means that you can trust that Expeed's solutions will be effective and well-supported.

Working with a Microsoft Partner like Expeed can help you save time and money, as they have the experience and expertise to provide efficient solutions that can help you streamline your processes and reduce costs. This can be especially beneficial for small and medium-sized businesses that may not have the resources to develop their own solutions.

Expeed CEO Rao Chejarla stated, "working with a Microsoft partner like Expeed helps our clients take advantage of the latest Microsoft technologies and innovations. We have access to resources and support from Microsoft that can help our clients stay up to date on the latest developments and provide solutions that are tailored to their specific needs."

About Expeed Software

Expeed Software is an IT consulting company that helps businesses of all sizes modernize, integrate, and optimize their applications and processes. They're experts in software application development, UX, data analytics, digital transformation strategy, creating flexible digital platforms empowering clients to quickly adapt to the ever-changing marketplace. Their solutions increase efficiency, minimize risk, and invent new business models using actionable reliable insights. Expeed is a privately held company headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, with two additional offices in India.

